Remember when egg prices were all the rage in the media? Pundits and Twitter warriors alike screamed, “What has Trump done for eggs?” as if the price of an omelette signaled economic doom.

Not to let the facts get in the way of a good story but the truth was far simpler. The Biden administration, in a move reminiscent of COVID-era panic, decided to cull over 160 million egg-laying hens to stave off an avian flu outbreak. Fun fact: the U.S. boasts 300 million of these industrious birds, churning out 255 million eggs daily. So, axing half the flock? Yeah, that’s gonna leave a mark. It halved the egg supply and prices predictably soared to nearly $5 per dozen. Panic. Outrage. Headlines. And then… crickets.

Turns out, when the country eats 26 million broiler chickens a day, repopulating egg-layers is just a matter of time. Fast forward to today: egg prices have plummeted over 40%. Production’s up. Imports are smoothing things over. Crisis averted but where are the headlines? The mainstream media particularly likes bad press for the Trump administration, but herein lies their weakness.

I deliberately sidestepped the whole SignalGate debacle in my writing last week—the facepalm-worthy episode where a reporter lurked in the Houthi attack private group chat for 48 hours and witnessed a prettt interesting policy discussion and watched the attack play out in real time. Democrats seized the moment to call for Hegseth’s firing (even though he didn’t initiate the chat group) and yelled “Classified!! Classified!!” to any reporter that would listen. Easy is, said Trump “it’s not classified, publish it all.” demanding heads roll. The real story of course is why did Michael Waltz have the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg’s number in the first place? We’ve all misfired a text or two, or accidentally hit reply all instead of forward but this? Expect to see Waltz resign for personal reasons in about 45 days.

But Trump’s done with SignalGate. With “National Liberation Day” coming April 2nd (also known as Tariff day), Trump needs SignalGate to die, so what does he do? Dangles the shiny object of a third term. Serious? No. Distracting? Absolutely. It’s the classic playbook: toss out something authoritarian and anti-democratic, get the media frothing, and voilà—everyone’s clucking about “chickens” again. Expect the media’s “Trump is ending democracy: Seeks third term…” cycle to conveniently drown out SignalGate by Wednesday, when tariffs and the slew of Supreme Court cases on the temporary restraining orders implemented by lower courts dominate the latter half of the week.