Yesterday morning was great! It was one the first days in a long time where I thought to myself—I might be the best version of myself right now. It’s a big statement. It’s been a long time and a lot of work to get there.

I studied. I traded some options. I jumped on a podcast with Josh Young. We talked about life, oil and gas, Twitter in 2019, COVID, and some of the hate and death threats that came with it. I hadn’t thought about it in a long time. And I let myself be vulnerable. I’ll share the pod when it drops if you are interested. When we wrapped, I headed to lunch with an overwhelming sense of lightness.

Lunch was with an energy hedge fund. We talked about methods, investments, theories, and what to buy. It was awesome. Fun, even. And then I checked my phone.

“Dude. Charlie Kirk was shot.”

I don’t know Charlie. But I know people who do. And I’ve followed him long enough to understand this: he’d debate anyone who came to the mic. He led with knowledge, research, wisdom, discussion and most of all, faith.

That’s what politics and discussion is supposed to be about.

But what happened yesterday? This isn’t that. This is someone deciding that an idea was so dangerous it had to be met with a bullet. And I can’t express how sad that makes me—not just for Charlie’s family, but for all of us. I cried a lot. I remember crying like that September 11, 2001.

My first thought wasn’t about the 2nd Amendment because it takes a human to get up, line up, and decide to end another human’s life. Guns don’t do that on their own. Humans do.

My first thought was back to July of 2024, when President Trump was half an inch away from the same outcome. Half an inch away from an entirely different country and trajectory of life.

I hope yesterday was a turning point. On September 11, 2001, the country came together. Maybe September 10, 2025 is the day we stopped turning on each other because we don’t like something they say.

We have to be better than this.