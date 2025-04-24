A comment came in response to yesterday’s post on education, kids, and the demographic unraveling of the American workforce. It was honest, heartfelt—and wrong in just the right ways to warrant a full-blown rebuttal. Not because I disagree with everything. But because half-truths are more dangerous than lies. And sentiment, when divorced from structure, leads to bad policy. Let’s unpack it.

The story goes like this: Springfield, Ohio builds two factories under Trump-era public-private partnerships. When they open—no workers. People have moved south, or west, or just stopped showing up. Enter some entrepreneurial middlemen: they buy the abandoned motels, retrofit them into housing, and drive vans down to Florida to recruit Haitians here on Temporary Protected Status (TPS). They fill the jobs. Factories run. Local economy stabilizes. Success, right? Now Trump (and a majority of Americans) wants them deported. Queue discussion.

Point 1: The system isn’t organic. It’s hacked.

What’s being described isn’t market economics—it’s labor arbitrage. They “couldn’t find” Americans to take those jobs at those wages, in that location, so they imported people who had no other option. That’s not immigration. That’s substitution—and it’s a symptom of the broken demographic model.

We convinced ourselves for decades that we didn’t need to build things here, or raise wages here, or invest in communities here, because we could always find someone cheaper, somewhere. And now we’re shocked that no one wants to move back to Springfield? Or Pueblo. Or Flint.

If you have to cross three state lines and exploit a temporary legal loophole to find workers, maybe it’s not a success story. Maybe it’s proof that the model doesn’t work without illegal immigration artificially holding it together.

Point 2: TPS was never meant to be forever

Temporary. Protected. Status.

It was a legal Band-Aid for humanitarian crises—earthquakes, civil wars—not a permanent work visa system. But we’ve used it that way because we don’t want to have the hard conversation about the immigration system we do want.

Should the Haitians stay? Maybe. But not because it’s convenient. Not because we built factories assuming we’d have a free pass on labor. And not because someone made a bad joke at a campaign rally.

We have immigration courts, statutes, and a legal process. If we want Haitians to stay and work in Springfield, change the law. Democrats could have. They didn’t. Instead, we had an additional 10 million people come here illegally during Biden’s four year term. So let’s not pretend TPS is a backdoor work visa and then act shocked when someone tries to enforce its terms.

Point 3: Demographics don’t care how you feel

Yes, the families coming here look different than the current demographic structure of the country. Germans. Irish. Italians. Vietnamese. Central Americans. And yes, crime rates among immigrants are lower than among native-born citizens. That’s all true. But it’s also not the point.

The demographic math is this: We aren’t having enough kids.

We aren’t training enough workers to work instead of spreadsheet jockey and font PowerPoints.

We aren’t building communities that people want to stay in and enabling jobs to keep people there.

So we’ve fill the gap with imported labor—legal, illegal, quasi-legal. Then we argue over who said what, instead of fixing the pipeline.

If we want immigration to solve our demographic problem, say so. Build a policy for it. Set quotas. Create paths. Require assimilation. Demand contribution. Enforce rules.

If we want to create and protect American jobs and tighten labor supply, do that. Reshore production. Raise wages. Invest in trade schools. Stop incentivizing and loaning for college. Make rural towns attractive again. The 2025 “New Deal.”

What I know we can’t do is pretend a broken system is working just because a couple of factories managed to scrape together a workaround. And we definitely can’t base national immigration policy on what’s working in one town in Ohio because the van drivers got creative.

You want a real solution?

Fix the structure. Not the optics.

Fix the policy. Not the narrative.

Fix the incentives. Not the punchlines.

Because if we don’t—whether it’s Ohio or Arizona or the factories that never got built—the future’s going to show up, look around, and ask:

“Where is everybody?”