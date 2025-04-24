#hottakeoftheday

Great post - thanks. Also, pretending that we won't be buying as much stuff as we're used to isn't helping. Prices will go up, if people are actually getting paid enough to live on without back door UBI via SNAP and other welfare programs. Those propped up the consumer culture too, by letting companies charge lower "headline" prices. If prices actually included what we pay in taxes and administrative overhead to write the welfare checks for Walmart employees we wouldn't be wallowing in piles of fast fashion and lawn ornaments that we seem to need to change every year now. The American consumer meme is a Foie Gras farm where the geese are force fed piles of boxes from Amazon. But just like cutting one part of the Federal budget doesn't mean the money will go to some other program, hiking tariffs doesn't mean that all the stuff we were buying will still be made here. It'll be too expensive, and we'll survive just fine.

Increasing the birthrate is such a long-term project that it almost seems impossible, but the continuation of our civilization ultimately depends on it.

Breitbart had an article a few months ago (I doubt I would be able to find it without spending too much time) about an economist who had just passed and who had argued that birth rates depend on good incomes for the middle class. That's why the neighborhood where I grew up in Trenton Michigan had three Catholic families on one block with 8, 10, and 12 children. None of the parents had college degrees but still made a good living working in the automotive industry.

Clearly the globalist gutting of the middle class and the resulting "rust belt" has enriched the elite and decimated the middle class, and that is a large part of the reason for the declining birth rates. Trump is trying to remedy the situation, but it may be too late, and if success is possible it will take decades.

