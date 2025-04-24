Cats, Dogs, and the Demographic Denial in Rural Ohio
Immigration isn’t the problem. Pretending demographics haven’t changed is.
A comment came in response to yesterday’s post on education, kids, and the demographic unraveling of the American workforce. It was honest, heartfelt—and wrong in just the right ways to warrant a full-blown rebuttal. Not because I disagree with everything. But because half-truths are more dangerous than lies. And sentiment, when divorced from structure, leads to bad policy. Let’s unpack it.
The story goes like this: Springfield, Ohio builds two factories under Trump-era public-private partnerships. When they open—no workers. People have moved south, or west, or just stopped showing up. Enter some entrepreneurial middlemen: they buy the abandoned motels, retrofit them into housing, and drive vans down to Florida to recruit Haitians here on Temporary Protected Status (TPS). They fill the jobs. Factories run. Local economy stabilizes. Success, right? Now Trump (and a majority of Americans) wants them deported. Queue discussion.
Point 1: The system isn’t organic. It’s hacked.
What’s being described isn’t market economics—it’s labor arbitrage. They “couldn’t find” Americans to take those jobs at those wages, in that location, so they imported people who had no other option. That’s not immigration. That’s substitution—and it’s a symptom of the broken demographic model.
We convinced ourselves for decades that we didn’t need to build things here, or raise wages here, or invest in communities here, because we could always find someone cheaper, somewhere. And now we’re shocked that no one wants to move back to Springfield? Or Pueblo. Or Flint.
If you have to cross three state lines and exploit a temporary legal loophole to find workers, maybe it’s not a success story. Maybe it’s proof that the model doesn’t work without illegal immigration artificially holding it together.
Point 2: TPS was never meant to be forever
Temporary. Protected. Status.
It was a legal Band-Aid for humanitarian crises—earthquakes, civil wars—not a permanent work visa system. But we’ve used it that way because we don’t want to have the hard conversation about the immigration system we do want.
Should the Haitians stay? Maybe. But not because it’s convenient. Not because we built factories assuming we’d have a free pass on labor. And not because someone made a bad joke at a campaign rally.
We have immigration courts, statutes, and a legal process. If we want Haitians to stay and work in Springfield, change the law. Democrats could have. They didn’t. Instead, we had an additional 10 million people come here illegally during Biden’s four year term. So let’s not pretend TPS is a backdoor work visa and then act shocked when someone tries to enforce its terms.
Point 3: Demographics don’t care how you feel
Yes, the families coming here look different than the current demographic structure of the country. Germans. Irish. Italians. Vietnamese. Central Americans. And yes, crime rates among immigrants are lower than among native-born citizens. That’s all true. But it’s also not the point.
The demographic math is this: We aren’t having enough kids.
We aren’t training enough workers to work instead of spreadsheet jockey and font PowerPoints.
We aren’t building communities that people want to stay in and enabling jobs to keep people there.
So we’ve fill the gap with imported labor—legal, illegal, quasi-legal. Then we argue over who said what, instead of fixing the pipeline.
If we want immigration to solve our demographic problem, say so. Build a policy for it. Set quotas. Create paths. Require assimilation. Demand contribution. Enforce rules.
If we want to create and protect American jobs and tighten labor supply, do that. Reshore production. Raise wages. Invest in trade schools. Stop incentivizing and loaning for college. Make rural towns attractive again. The 2025 “New Deal.”
What I know we can’t do is pretend a broken system is working just because a couple of factories managed to scrape together a workaround. And we definitely can’t base national immigration policy on what’s working in one town in Ohio because the van drivers got creative.
You want a real solution?
Fix the structure. Not the optics.
Fix the policy. Not the narrative.
Fix the incentives. Not the punchlines.
Because if we don’t—whether it’s Ohio or Arizona or the factories that never got built—the future’s going to show up, look around, and ask:
“Where is everybody?”
Great post - thanks. Also, pretending that we won't be buying as much stuff as we're used to isn't helping. Prices will go up, if people are actually getting paid enough to live on without back door UBI via SNAP and other welfare programs. Those propped up the consumer culture too, by letting companies charge lower "headline" prices. If prices actually included what we pay in taxes and administrative overhead to write the welfare checks for Walmart employees we wouldn't be wallowing in piles of fast fashion and lawn ornaments that we seem to need to change every year now. The American consumer meme is a Foie Gras farm where the geese are force fed piles of boxes from Amazon. But just like cutting one part of the Federal budget doesn't mean the money will go to some other program, hiking tariffs doesn't mean that all the stuff we were buying will still be made here. It'll be too expensive, and we'll survive just fine.
Increasing the birthrate is such a long-term project that it almost seems impossible, but the continuation of our civilization ultimately depends on it.
Breitbart had an article a few months ago (I doubt I would be able to find it without spending too much time) about an economist who had just passed and who had argued that birth rates depend on good incomes for the middle class. That's why the neighborhood where I grew up in Trenton Michigan had three Catholic families on one block with 8, 10, and 12 children. None of the parents had college degrees but still made a good living working in the automotive industry.
Clearly the globalist gutting of the middle class and the resulting "rust belt" has enriched the elite and decimated the middle class, and that is a large part of the reason for the declining birth rates. Trump is trying to remedy the situation, but it may be too late, and if success is possible it will take decades.