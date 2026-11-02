#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2d

More DRW Hot Takes will be appreciated 🇺🇸

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Gary D. Davis's avatar
Gary D. Davis
1d

Unfortunately, simply "refocusing" on international exploration doesn't yield instant results. A successfully prosecuted explloration program takes years to mature and yield results. Add to that several additional years for full-scale development leading to material oil sales. Bottom line is that it needs to be a consistent, continuous program that takes commitment. International exploration capex has been falling since the mid- twenty teens. Contributions from today will not provide supply relief for a while. This is the price of neglect.

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