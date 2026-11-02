It’s been a whirlwind but with oil down $6/bbl “on peace talks,” it seems like a great morning to catch up ahead of the midterms tomorrow.

1. Mike Wirth, welcome to the show.

The Chevron CEO went on Flipping the Barrel and spent time with the Collide/Digital Wildcatters team, Collin McLelland and Chuck Yates. For years Chris Wright was one of the few CEOs willing to argue the climate case in public and use the pulpit smartly, while Wirth and Exxon's Darren Woods mostly stayed off that stage, until it was too late. Fortunately, data center energy demand has pushed climate narrative to the back burner and it’s safe to speak out. So it’s notable when the Chevron CEO does a podcast and a visit because maybe, just maybe, it means the leaders of industry has moved on from hiding and taking up center stage. Welcome to the conversation, Mike.

2. The majors need international growth.

When Maduro was captured in January, I said it was about oil and expanding the U.S. footprint. Chevron said it would invest over $7 billion over five years to reach roughly 600,000 barrels a day in Venezuela., which is a start. Meanwhile, at Exxon, Woods wants stronger fiscal and legal protections first, and he has Guyana to keep him busy.

The majors need replacement barrels abroad, and the only open question was where. I think 2027 will be a big year for expansion.

3. Consolidation didn't take a break.

In the most recent episode of “Merger Monday” EQT is buying Range in a $13 billion all-stock deal, with closing expected in Q1 2027. Gas is still the commodity of the future, but like the Powder River Basin, its day just never seems to arrive. And by day, I mean sustain more than $3/mcf….

In oil land, there's Chord Energy. Danny Brown is leaving for Expand, and Chord’s board promoted Michael Lou, a longtime insider who was CFO and then strategy chief. An insider with a banker's instincts means no CEO search and no succession fight, and in M&A the drama is the expensive part. I wrote in November that new SM Energy should take a hard look at Chord, so I've been consistent, if not famous. I think that’s a must merge. I own SM, so weigh my opinion accordingly. This is NOT investment advice, just free advice to the board.

And finally, time for something completely different!

Heading into the midterms tomorrow, we hear more about Iran than Russia-Ukraine, but it’s the latter that is impacting the American consumer more. Ukraine has knocked out a big share of Russian refining, and the U.S. diesel crack topped $106 a barrel in September. Crude at $100 makes headlines (don’t look today!), but diesel at a $100 crack is what shows up in freight, farming and groceries. The windfall lands in refining, not at the wellhead, so not surprisingly, Valero and Marathon are having stellar years. Even at Exxon; their refining earnings beat its upstream this quarter.

It’s worth reiterating something I've been saying since 2018: this industry ends up with 10 large public supermajor producer/refiners and 10 large private consolidators like Hilcorp. Tech is the new oil and gas, spending all their cashflow on SI (like shale, only cooler) and they continue to crowd out the capital markets. All oil and gas can do is get stronger, bigger, and head overseas.