#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T Fitz's avatar
T Fitz
15m

Ram, this is awesome! Well written as per usual.

I’m sending you a full body Kevlar suit for Christmas just in case the MAG7 happens to read this 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
7h

Wow, what a wake-up call! I must admit that I have fallen into the Amazon convenience trap. It saves so much time compared to driving around town, and you get a far greater selection for most things than you could ever possibly get in an actual store. I keep telling myself that I should find competitors to Amazon, but I keep procrastinating. What are the best alternatives? Ebay? Walmart? What is your experience?

And then there is Gmail. If someone at Google decided to nuke me, I'd be in a bind. For years I've been thinking about transitioning over to proton mail or something like that, but again I have procrastinated. I would keep my Gmail account, but I would try to transition over and be less dependent on it. It would be a long-term process. Has anyone else done this? What service did you use?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture