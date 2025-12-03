When people talk about the “state of the economy,” they obsess over the K-shape:

Student debt up.

Car loans up.

Mortgages up.

Credit card delinquencies up.

BNPL fueling Black Friday for broke twenty-somethings.

These are just the symptoms. The disease is structural.

Last week I wrote about healthcare—how until people feel ownership over the dollars spent on their behalf, there’s no accountability and no incentive to change behavior. Lose weight or don’t lose weight. Drink or don’t drink. Live longer or trade longevity for lifestyle. It’s all economics, whether we like to admit it or not. Today, I look at the MAG-7.

The MAG-7 Are No Longer Companies. They’re the Economy.

Depending on the day, the MAG-7 are roughly 40% of the S&P 500. At one point, the MAG-7 plus Berkshire Hathaway had a trillion dollars in cash sitting on their balance sheets. Not willing to give it back to their owners—the shareholders—totally happy to allocate capital to anything they want with little accountability or oversight. That’s not “success”—that’s dominance.

Look at private markets: SpaceX → $250B. OpenAI → $550B, maybe $1T next. And they’re private. Why? In part, because the MAG-7 can buy anything. If these companies ever went public, there’s a plausible scenario where Google or Amazon or Microsoft just acquires them. Not for strategy. Not for synergy. Just because they can. Before they reach the level of “competitors.”

In 2008 the problem was banks too big to fail. In 2025 the problem is tech platforms too big to challenge.

You can’t start a business today and compete in a niche. You start a business and compete against a trillion-dollar firm with infinite cash, infinite engineers, infinite distribution, infinite regulatory capture, and a negative cost of capital. Good luck.

This is why entrepreneurship is dying. It’s why wages are stuck. It’s why the boomers had opportunity in the 60s and 70s that Gen-Z will never see again. And why they are increasingly turning to socialism in elections. In one point of view, we’ve reached the Monopoly endgame: One (seven) player(s) owns everything, every property has a hotel, and everyone else is just rolling the dice until they eventually go bankrupt. The game doesn’t end because someone wins. It ends because everyone else loses.

The Fix No One Will Touch: Break Them Up—But Do It the Right Way

Trust-busting isn’t new. Theodore Roosevelt did it. The DOJ used to do it. AT&T was broken into seven Baby Bells so competition could exist at all. How about the old Standard Oil?

But the government we have today? The White House doesn’t have the stomach. Congress doesn’t have the intellect. Regulators don’t have the courage. And CEOs sure as hell aren’t volunteering. So here’s the plan they should implement (but never will):

Every MAG-7 company must split into a minimum of five independent firms within five years.

Not punitive. Not confiscatory. Not socialism. Just separating businesses that should never have been under one roof in the first place.

Take Amazon:

Amazon Retail (the store)

Amazon Logistics (the shipping)

Amazon Web Services (cloud)

Amazon Media (Prime Video, Twitch, MGM)

Amazon New Ventures (the everything-else bucket)

Why are these combined?

Why does the same company selling paper towels decide the future of global cloud infrastructure?

Why does your grocer also run the CIA’s data center?

It’s absurd.

Shareholders wouldn’t get punished—they’d get five shares for every one they own.

Each entity would get independent boards, proper capitalization, and the real possibility to fail, which is—last time I checked—part of capitalism.

If they go bankrupt? Fine. That’s the point. Failure is what frees up capital for the next idea… unless your name is Apple or Microsoft, in which case you’ll never fail again because no one can ever afford to challenge you.

Capitalism Without Competition Isn’t Capitalism

Apple missed the AI wave. Completely. A startup in 2004 would have died for that kind of miss. Apple? The stock shrugs. Why? Because no one can compete with them anyway. Not in phones. Not in hardware. Barely in anything.

Google? They own search. Someone else might do search better. Doesn’t matter. They won. Game over.

Amazon? You want to build a logistics startup? Good luck. You want to build a cloud platform? Good luck. You want to build a marketplace? Good luck.

Capitalism is supposed to be a dynamic system, not a caste system. Right now, we have a caste system. Work for them, or die.

If America wants to fix capitalism—and not just the symptoms (student debt, credit-card delinquencies, healthcare costs, or BNPL teenagers buying cheap crap)—we need to confront the real structural imbalance:

Competition is dead, because the MAG-7 already won.

And if we don’t break them into 30–40 independent companies, then the future isn’t monopoly—it’s feudalism. We all become tenants on land owned by a handful of trillion-dollar landlords.

Maybe that’s efficient. Maybe that’s inevitable. But let’s stop pretending it’s capitalism.