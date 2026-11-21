In 2019, Albany in it’s infinite wisdom, rewrote the math on rent-stabilized buildings. Owners who could once raise rents up to 6% to pay for repairs got a 2% cap. Vacancy decontrol was repealed. And the result, not surprisingly, was that market players said values of stabilized properties fell 20-40% overnight. Then costs kept climbing because of this little thing called inflation from horrible monetary policy through COVID (and beyond!). From 2020 to 2024, expenses on stabilized apartments rose 27% while rents rose 11%. That is not sustainable.

Meet the Emerald Equities portfolio in East Harlem. It's nearly 900 units in 39 mostly stabilized buildings, with roughly $250 million of debt. The owner defaulted (which is a topic for another day about the challenges with real estate). At foreclosure, 26 of the 27 buildings that went to auction drew no bids. The bank took them back for $500 apiece. The auction floor was the size of the bank's judgment, so nobody would pay full debt for a building that can't earn it. Even a preservation buyer backed by the city didn't clear the bar, and the lender rejected its $68 million and $110 million offers. Now tenants report mold, pests, and heat outages, with 2,300 open code violations. That's what an asset looks like when nobody can afford to own it because the revenue doesn’t cover the expenses.

The market has spoken. A cap on what the asset can earn is a cap on what anyone will pay for it. And right now, in a lot of cases, that number is 0.

Denver's office market has been repricing the same way. Denver Place sold in January for $47.5 million, about $51 a square foot. It last sold in 2007 at $200 million. CU bought Independence Plaza for $27.95 million, 80% below its 2007 value of $144 million. A 10-story tower at 1630 Welton went for $3.85 million. Downtown vacancy was 38.6% in Q2 and to walk around the new 16th Street Mall redevelopment, it feels worse. And worse for the market, those deals closed before Amendment 87 passed, so 87 didn't cause them. Remote work and 7% money did. Which brings us to Government and taxes.

California ran the experiment first. Loudly, with the so-called billionaire tax. For the state, fortunately, Prop. 40, failed with 52.8% voting no, but unfortunately for the state, the damage was done before the vote. Six billionaires left between filing and the residency cutoff, removing $536 billion, nearly 30% of billionaire wealth. Hoover estimates the net cost to the state at $25 billion. California's billionaires contribute $3.3-5.8 billion a year in state income tax and countless amounts to revenue, jobs and spending.

Two weeks ago, Colorado just passed its own version of a billionaire tax, but with less billionaires, they targeted the income tax rate. Amendment 87 sets a graduated income tax of 3.7% to 8.4%, cutting taxes for most Coloradans and raising them above $500,000. Meanwhile, Palantir moved its HQ to Miami, with about 500 Denver employees, and Optiv is moving its headquarters out of state. Net migration added just 3,000 residents.

Colorado has an issue because beautiful (and unaffordable) mountains don’t make up for the fact that capital makes choices every day, and when states like Arizona offer a 2.5% state income tax, the choice is sadly becoming easier. The solution? Spending, entitlements, and housing. But that is a problem politicians don’t like to talk about and like even less to do anything about.