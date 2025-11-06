#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Paul Scherner
2d

I like what you said about SNAP, there needs to be conditions set that ties the recipient to a self help program, and require food purchases to be healthy, not junk. This would also ease the diabetes crisis the country is now facing. Of course, the junk food industry will cry foul and the ACLU may even sue on the grounds of lack of choice. There are some hills to climb.

Also in Denver, voters just allowed the city to double its debt "without raising taxes". Kicking the can down the road is not a solution.

Mark Rivenbark
2d

SNAP was designed as a safety net—a temporary boost to help families climb out of hardship. Instead, it’s become a hammock for far too many, lulling long-term dependency. If MREs are rugged, reliable, and nutritious enough to sustain soldiers in the field, they’re more than adequate for able-bodied folks on assistance. Issue a monthly allotment to SNAP recipients: no cash, no junk food, just balanced calories and clear accountability. Work requirements + real food = a ladder up, not a cradle.

