You’re going to read this and think that Mamdani winning in New York has turned me into a democratic socialist because I’m talking about tax and inequity. But I’m not. I actually think that in order to class warfare, we need to start having real conversations about how the system is designed — not the partisan yelling matches about what people think it should be. We’ve built a code so complicated that we spend more time accounting for how taxes are paid than actually being productive. The federal tax code now runs over eight thousand pages, and that’s before the footnotes and exceptions. It’s insane. I’d dramatically simplify all of it, because every layer of complexity is a way for someone with a good lawyer to find a loophole and someone without one to fall through the cracks.

The basic structure of our tax system tells you what we value. If I buy Apple stock and hold it for a year and a day, my gains are taxed at about 20 percent. If I work for Apple, my wages are taxed at up to 37 percent. One creates, the other holds. The system says the holder is more valuable than the builder. That might have made sense decades ago when investment capital was scarce and risk meant something, but in a world of printed liquidity and quantitative easing, the “risk” is largely fictional. Inflation raises Apple’s prices 25 percent, its earnings rise 25 percent, the stock follows, and I sell for a gain that’s purely nominal. I pay 20 percent on that inflationary illusion, and I’m still ahead of the engineer who actually designed the chip.

The estate-tax structure makes it worse. Up to roughly fifteen million dollars per person is exempt, indexed for inflation, and the step-up in basis wipes out unrealized gains entirely. Grandma buys Apple at a dollar, dies when it’s worth a thousand, and her heirs sell with no tax at all. Death has become the ultimate tax shelter. I’m not against protecting a family home or a small business that employs people, but letting dynastic stock portfolios reset to zero tax liability generation after generation is how inequality hardens into permanence. It’s not about punishing success; it’s about recognizing that deferring taxation forever means the bill eventually lands on the next generation of taxpayers who don’t even own the asset.

At the same time, forty-plus million Americans are on SNAP and sixteen million of them are kids. They can’t work. Their parents are trapped in a cycle of consumption subsidies rather than capability development. I’m not saying tax the rich to feed the poor; I’m saying reform SNAP so that it leads somewhere — healthy food only, tied to trade programs, internships, apprenticeships, actual ladders out of poverty instead of handouts that stop at survival. Because right now, we’re paying people to stay still while congratulating ourselves for helping.

And here’s the uncomfortable math: roughly forty percent of Americans pay no federal income tax at all. A family of four earning fifty thousand dollars owes essentially nothing after credits. That’s not laziness; that’s arithmetic. So the tax burden falls on the high-bracket earners and corporations, and that’s fine to a point — but we also have to be honest that this is where the revenue comes from. If we want to address a $38 trillion debt that ballooned by another ten trillion during COVID, we can’t just chant “tax the rich” or “cut spending.” We need coherence. I’m absolutely against an unrealized capital-gains tax — that’s insanity, taxing paper profits that may never exist. But a deemed sale rule every decade? That I could get behind. At some point you should have to realize the gain, but if you later lose, you should be able to carry those losses backward and reclaim the taxes paid. That’s rational. That’s consistent. It would raise revenue without punishing liquidity or innovation.

And I think this conversation connects to something bigger about where people live and work. Look at the cost structure of opportunity. My tuition at the University of Denver is $65,000 a year, and Denver is one of the most expensive cities in the country. Why are we clustering education and ambition in the highest-cost environments imaginable? If those professors and students were in smaller, more rural towns, the entire ecosystem would benefit. Housing, food, and labor would be cheaper; rural communities would gain vitality; and young people wouldn’t start life under a mountain of debt. Instead, we’ve pulled everyone into cities, into desk jobs, into digital life, and now into AI — and it’s hollowing out the middle of the country. That’s where the kids on SNAP live. That’s where the opportunity gap keeps widening.

I don’t think these are “left” or “right” ideas. They’re questions of structure and incentives. We reward holding, not building. We encourage paperwork, not productivity. We concentrate our brightest people where living costs crush them. And we wonder why the system feels broken. Maybe the fix isn’t a revolution — it’s a cleanup. Simplify the rules, align the incentives, and start valuing the things that actually make the country work.

That’s not socialism. That’s just common sense.