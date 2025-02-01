Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland has proposed a 100% tariff on Tesla vehicles. Yes, Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods. In what can only be described as peak Canadian policymaking, the same government that forces citizens to pay a carbon tax to “save the planet” now wants to make EVs more expensive.
Of course, Canadians pride themselves on being nothing like Americans. It’s a national pastime. They stitch maple leaf patches onto their backpacks just to make sure no one confuses them for their loud, unrefined neighbors. But when the U.S. enforces tariffs to protect its own economy, just as Canada does, suddenly, it’ s a crisis. Apparently, “America First” is offensive, but Canada throwing a tantrum over trade is just good governance.
And let’s be real: Canada’s climate policies have never been about saving the planet. The country contributes a whopping 1.5% of global CO2 emissions, which means even if Canadians all started riding bicycles and heating their homes with good intentions, it wouldn’t move the needle. But why tackle real problems when you can virtue-signal about issues you can’t control? Instead of fixing domestic challenges, like housing affordability, healthcare wait times, or actual pollution, politicians prefer grandstanding about climate change while slapping tariffs on the very products that reduce emissions.
So here we are: the government wants to punish Tesla buyers to teach the Americans a lesson. Because nothing says serious climate leadership like making electric cars more expensive. But hey, at least no one will mistake Canada for the U.S. They’d never be this hypocritical.
You realize this is in retaliation for Trumps 25% tariff on all Canadian products coming into the US. Never mind its the largest import partner of lumber and oil. Given that Suncorp brings oil to Colorado I'm fully expecting our gasoline prices to spike by that soon.
And remember what happened the last time Trump brought these type of tariffs? The next step was to bail out all of the farmers as the retaliation was running them out of business. If every country that Trump passes tariffs does the same with Tesla, how long before Musk will be looking for his bailout?
To be fair, Crystia is in a leadership battle and is in second place to Mark Carney.
We as a nation have developed trade agreements with the US since 1965 and the Autopac. Orderly ruled based trade has benefitted both countries. When a wider scope is used, our trade is roughly balanced when US services are included (think technology, software, cloud storage, cyber security, oilfield services, accounting etc etc.)
The problem comes down to a US budget that can't be balanced unless taxes are raised. Trump is clever and hopes the US citizen is dumb. Tariffs are "taxes" paid by US citizens on imported goods. They are inflationary. Mass deportation will cause labour shortages. A source of more disruption. Does anyone believe that Trump has considered all the unintended consequences?