Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland has proposed a 100% tariff on Tesla vehicles. Yes, Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods. In what can only be described as peak Canadian policymaking, the same government that forces citizens to pay a carbon tax to “save the planet” now wants to make EVs more expensive.

Of course, Canadians pride themselves on being nothing like Americans. It’s a national pastime. They stitch maple leaf patches onto their backpacks just to make sure no one confuses them for their loud, unrefined neighbors. But when the U.S. enforces tariffs to protect its own economy, just as Canada does, suddenly, it’ s a crisis. Apparently, “America First” is offensive, but Canada throwing a tantrum over trade is just good governance.

And let’s be real: Canada’s climate policies have never been about saving the planet. The country contributes a whopping 1.5% of global CO2 emissions, which means even if Canadians all started riding bicycles and heating their homes with good intentions, it wouldn’t move the needle. But why tackle real problems when you can virtue-signal about issues you can’t control? Instead of fixing domestic challenges, like housing affordability, healthcare wait times, or actual pollution, politicians prefer grandstanding about climate change while slapping tariffs on the very products that reduce emissions.

So here we are: the government wants to punish Tesla buyers to teach the Americans a lesson. Because nothing says serious climate leadership like making electric cars more expensive. But hey, at least no one will mistake Canada for the U.S. They’d never be this hypocritical.