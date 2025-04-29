If you thought Canada’s 2025 election would be a boring formality after nine years of Liberal dysfunction, think again. Instead, it turned into a full-blown referendum on Donald Trump, Quebec’s addiction to Equalization, and whether Alberta and Saskatchewan are ever going to matter again. Spoiler: they don’t.

Mark Carney’s Liberals surged to 168 seats—just shy of a majority—after riding a tidal wave of Trump-fueled nationalism. Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives clawed to 144 seats but couldn’t crack Ontario’s Liberal wall, and he himself lost his seat if 21 years. And the West? It’s mad as hell, but the East doesn’t care and their votes and feelings aren’t going to change a thing. Let’s break it down.

Trump’s Tweets Gave Carney the Election

Heading into 2025, Poilievre had this thing in the bag. The Liberals were an epic failure under Trudeau. The NDP was bleeding support for having propped up the Trudeau government for so long and the Bloc was stagnant. Polls had the Conservatives up by 25 points.

And then Donald Trump grabbed his phone to troll is least favorite of the G7 from Trump 1.0. “Governor Trudeau” was born and while it got one leader ousted, it all but guaranteed his successor would be Prime Minister. Add Trump’s “America First” 25% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, and cars and suddenly, the Canadian election wasn’t about inflation, housing, or Liberal corruption—it was about “national survival” and a solid case of Canadian Trump Derangement Syndrome. Trump was the problem. It wasn’t Canadians fault. He look, squirrel. Carney took the gift, wrapped it in a Maple Leaf, and hammered it home: Vote Liberal or lose your country.

Canada is an odd political establishment. There are the left parties, and the Conservatives. With Canada in peril, left-leaning voters abandoned the NDP and Bloc en masse. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the NDP got humiliated after saying he thought the NDP could form the government but instead, lost his own seat in Burnaby. The Bloc dropped seats too, despite the usual “screw Ottawa” messaging. Liberals swept Ontario. They made big gains in Quebec. And that was the end of that.

Meanwhile, Poilievre—Mr. Populism and my favorite politician from any country—got smoked in his own riding of Carleton by a no-name Liberal. After 21 years. Brutal. How? Easy. The graph says it all.

Alberta and Saskatchewan: Wallet Open, Mouth Shut

If you want to understand Canada, here’s some quick math:

Quebec Equalization payments under the Trudeau liberals (2015–2025): $124.2 billion

Alberta and Saskatchewan Equalization: $0

Net federal taxes paid by Alberta/Saskatchewan since 2015: $500–600 billion

You can’t make it up. Oil money, that which Mark Carney hates, funds federal revenues. Federal revenues fund Equalization. Equalization buys Liberal votes in Quebec. And the West just keeps paying the bill.

Albertans voted 62% to scrap Equalization in a 2021 referendum. Ottawa shrugged. Now with Carney in charge? Reform’s not on the table. More climate initiatives are. And it gets worse: Alberta and Saskatchewan combined only have 48 seats. Ontario and Quebec combined? 199. The math isn’t just against the West—it’s making it effectively voiceless. Of course, Carney name-dropped the Prairies in his victory speech, promising to “govern for all Canadians.” Translation: “Thanks for the cash. Now shut up.”

The Conservative Trap: Ontario or Bust

Here’s the Conservative nightmare: They win Alberta and Saskatchewan by landslides; they dominate rural Manitoba and B.C; the flip suburban Toronto seats; and, they still lose. Why? Because Ontario and Quebec are locked in progressive, woke and benefitting from the flow of cash from West to East while blocking their oil, and worse, Trump turned suburban Ontario voters into Liberal diehards practically overnight. Forget Trudeau, Orangemanbad!

The cost of living? Housing crisis? Inflation? National debt and spending? The boomers didn’t care. They wanted a safe pair of hands to punch Trump in the mouth—and Carney looked the part. With no experience. With the World Economic Forum on his resume.

Now Poilievre’s fighting for his political life, and much as I respect him, he should be. He scares the people of Ontario too much and if he can’t win his own riding, that’s a pretty bad start. The truth is, if Conservatives can’t figure out how to win Ontario without alienating the West, they’re doomed to opposition forever. Which in Canada, is like kissing your sister. Awkward, embarrassing, and uncomfortable.

Trump’s Parting Shot — and Carney’s Tightrope

Now Carney has a real problem. Trump’s tariffs are hammering Canadian exports. Retaliating risks inflation. Caving makes him look weak. Negotiating with Trump is like negotiating with a grenade with the pin already pulled. And don’t forget: if prices rise or job losses mount, Canadians will turn on Carney just as fast as they turned on Trudeau. This victory was built on fear of Trump, not love for Carney. Maybe utter failure of the liberals against this backdrop will be just what the Conservatives need, but with Canadian TDS running full tilt and “elbows up” the motto du jour, no failure will be put on Carney and Canada will live as it did under Trudeau: with horrible policies and even worse economics.

The fuse is lit. The fireworks are set. And Canada can go back to cheering for a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, because for now, it’s business as usual.