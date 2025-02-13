The latest wave of hysteria over Donald Trump’s executive orders—and especially his decision to withhold or redirect federal funds—is a predictable political reflex. But let’s get one thing straight: this is not a constitutional crisis. If anything, it’s the latest chapter in a long trend of presidential power expanding due to congressional inaction.

And if you’re mad about Trump? You should have been furious about FDR, Obama, and Biden first.

FDR: The Godfather of Executive Overreach

Franklin D. Roosevelt didn’t just test the limits of executive power—he rewrote the rules. Over 12 years in office, he issued 3,721 executive orders, which accounts for nearly 19% of all executive orders in U.S. history. The New Deal? Executive orders. The military-industrial economy of WWII? Executive orders. Internment of Japanese Americans? Executive orders.

FDR made unilateral action the defining trait of the modern presidency. When faced with a slow or uncooperative Congress, he didn’t ask permission—he acted. And every president since has taken notes.

Obama: Governing Without Congress

By the time Barack Obama took office, Congress had become so dysfunctional that he increasingly relied on executive orders, agency rules, and regulatory action to move his agenda. His most famous example? DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

Obama explicitly admitted he lacked the power to legalize Dreamers without Congress. In 2011, he said:

“This notion that somehow I can just change the laws unilaterally is just not true.”

Then in 2012, with Congress failing to pass the DREAM Act, he did exactly that—unilaterally protecting Dreamers from deportation through executive action. The courts let DACA stand (for now), but his 2014 expansion of the program (DAPA) was struck down as an overreach.

The pattern was clear: when Congress didn’t move, the White House did.

Biden: Executive Overreach in Overdrive

Joe Biden continued the executive power grab, but his approach was more legally reckless than Obama’s. Instead of working around Congress, he directly defied court rulings:

1. OSHA Vaccine Mandate – Mandated vaccinations for 80 million private-sector workers through an emergency workplace safety rule. The Supreme Court struck it down in 2022.

2. CDC Eviction Moratorium – Even after the Supreme Court warned it was unconstitutional, Biden extended it anyway. The Court shut it down.

3. Student Debt Relief – Canceled up to $20,000 in student loans without congressional approval. The Court ruled he overstepped executive authority.

Biden’s executive orders didn’t just push the envelope—they ignored legal precedent and Congress entirely. And yet, somehow, Trump’s recent orders are what constitute a crisis?

Trump 2.0: Cutting Costs, Not Expanding Government

Trump’s executive orders this time around have not been about creating massive new programs or spending money Congress hasn’t authorized. Instead, they’ve largely been about NOT spending—freezing funds, cutting programs, and using existing laws to enforce limits on spending.

This is a key distinction. FDR, Obama, and Biden used executive power to expand the federal government, often pushing the legal limits. Trump is shrinking government and returning money to taxpayers by refusing to spend it on what he sees as wasteful programs.

Whether you like his decisions or not, the precedent for executive action has been well established. The real problem isn’t Trump using executive power—it’s that every modern president has had to do it because Congress no longer functions as the country’s primary policy-making body.

The Real Crisis? A Broken Congress

If there’s a constitutional crisis at all, it’s that Congress has become completely dysfunctional. The legislative branch was supposed to be the country’s primary policy-making body, but in the last several decades, it has ceded that power to the executive branch and the courts.

Both parties are guilty:

• Democrats loved executive power under Obama and Biden.

• Republicans loved it under Trump.

• Both sides flip-flop when they lose the White House.

The reality is simple: presidents don’t trust Congress to function anymore. That’s the real crisis.

So, before you start hyperventilating about Trump’s latest executive order, take a breath and remember: this is nothing new, and it’s far from the real problem. If you want to fix the country, start with Congress and the people we send there.

