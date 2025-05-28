In an upcoming interview on CBS Mornings airing June 1st, Elon Musk will reportedly say that “the big, beautiful bill” undermines the work DOGE has been doing. We’re at a place where I don’t even trust the news about the news. I read the summary of the interview and instinctively think, “That’s not what he said.” And even if it is what he said, it’s probably not what he meant. But fine—let’s take it at face value.

Elon Musk says the bill undermines DOGE. Whether he said it or not, he’s not wrong.

DOGE—his tongue in cheek brain child—is trying to do the one thing nobody else in Washington is willing to do: tell the truth and fix what’s broken. It’s unglamorous, technocratic, and deeply unpopular—with Democrats because Elon was one of the drivers of #orangemanbad getting elected. And, because it means cutting jobs, removing dead weight, and exposing rot. You know, actually governing.

So of course, it’s being undercut by the Republican bill, no less, that showers money on dreams without cuttting spending by 30% and taking the hit. Apparently, we don’t fund outcomes. We fund appearances.

Meanwhile, a federal judge ruled Elon Musk’s appointment to DOGE unconstitutional under the Appointments Clause. Why? Because he wasn’t confirmed by the Senate. Sure. Let’s pretend that’s the real issue that led to the lawsuit. Never mind that he stepped away exactly as he said he would (and his temporary role required). Never mind that his role was advisory but it’s Elon Musk, so, you listen. And never mind that he’s the most capable, execution-focused human alive—running, what, six companies? Never mind that his only “crime” was telling politicians they are the problem.

The ruling is the point. Not the facts. The appearance of accountability is more important than actual performance. It’s process theater. Legal ritual. A smoke bomb for the status quo. Yes, I agree Government shouldn’t be run on endless Executive Orders but Congress has proven itself totally inept and filled with people with financial literacy that only could have come from … our schools.

The same with immigration. The suits filed to block deportations failed to meet the certification requirements of Rule 23. They didn’t even follow the law. But the judges ruled to block deportations anyway. That’s not jurisprudence. That’s partisanship.

Same with COVID. We still can’t say, plainly and publicly, that the response was a disaster. That public health bureaucracies failed. That school closures hurt kids. That parachuting trillions into the economy warped the entire system. You’re not allowed to say the obvious—especially if you’re running for office.

Same with fiscal policy. We’re $37 trillion in debt, paying over a trillion in interest annually, and nobody in power is allowed to say: “This is how empires die. We have to stop spending so much.”

And still—NPR sues the federal government for reducing their funding, claiming it’s a First Amendment violation. While every American, myself included, has a podcast and a platform that didn’t exist a decade ago. We are drowning in speech. We don’t need public funding. What we’re missing is responsibility.

We have a bureaucracy you can’t fire. A media ecosystem you can’t trust. A court system that prioritizes partisan form over legal function. And a Congress that spends like a terminal patient who never got the diagnosis—because the doctor didn’t want to be rude.

This is the diagnosis: the country has cancer. And no one in charge will say the word.

And the truth is, the only person strong enough to do it is Donald J. Trump. Where is “this guy”?