A $600B company misses revenue and earnings. Stock still rips +40% to almost $1T because—wait for it—they landed $455B in back orders for the next 4 years. That’s 77% growth per year every year. From AI. And all this turned on a dime in the last 90 days.

Call me skeptical. This is the same playbook we saw in 2000.

That’s the note. Be safe out there.