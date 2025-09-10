A $600B company misses revenue and earnings. Stock still rips +40% to almost $1T because—wait for it—they landed $455B in back orders for the next 4 years. That’s 77% growth per year every year. From AI. And all this turned on a dime in the last 90 days.
Call me skeptical. This is the same playbook we saw in 2000.
That’s the note. Be safe out there.
This is nuts! We're going to look back at this and call it the peak AI bubble.
Great catch! You're spot on about the parallel with the tech bubble in 2000. This is an accounting trick that sales teams sometimes use to hit their quarterly or annual sales goals. Do the orders come with take-or-pay provisions? What if a purchaser backs out of their commitment or files for bankruptcy in the next four years? Oops, that'll leave a mark on Oracle's financials.