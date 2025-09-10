#hottakeoftheday

Ed
Sep 10

This is nuts! We're going to look back at this and call it the peak AI bubble.

Gary D. Davis
Sep 10

Great catch! You're spot on about the parallel with the tech bubble in 2000. This is an accounting trick that sales teams sometimes use to hit their quarterly or annual sales goals. Do the orders come with take-or-pay provisions? What if a purchaser backs out of their commitment or files for bankruptcy in the next four years? Oops, that'll leave a mark on Oracle's financials.

