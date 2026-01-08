Yesterday my head almost exploded. Between training for World’s, five classes Just starting at law school (including federal tax), negotiating for the third time on the sale of the PHX place after two contracts falling through, and starting to prepare for the start of the High School girls golf season, I have a lot going on. And that is nothing compared to what went on in D.C. yesterday. I know what I’m trying to accomplish… can anyone help me with what President Trump is trying to do?

The Presidentt started by floating expanding the defense budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion because “we deserve the best military ever and tariff revenue is pouring in.” My response: are you kidding me?!? Federal debt, anyone? Deficits? The Pentagon can’t pass an audit?? Bueller? And of course this comes two days before the Supreme Court is more than likely to cancel those same tariffs on the basis of th lack of presidential authority, so the timing feels deliberate. Or theatrical. Or both. That we’re doing this in the middle of historic deficits with no chance of funding it from real revenues and just casually adding half a trillion like it’s a rounding error is frankly ludicrous. Gold, anyone?? I bought more Newmont yesterday.

Then, in Minnesota, between Somali fraud and now the ICE distraction, it feels like the summer of 2020 and we are going to get a replay of the George Floyd riots. Let’s be clear: there was a tragedy—full stop—because someone lost their life. I don’t care what side of the political aisle you are on. But somewhere between ICE officers, a traffic blockage, an attempt to move a vehicle, and three shots fired, politicans seem intent on sewing division and hate rather than letting the rule of law do what it does. Facts matter, but narratives are eating first now, and people just want to have a reason to be angry, it would seem. Let the under employed blue haired white people take to the streets!! Get your Subaru and let’s ride!

As a footnote to the day, the U.S. pulled out of UNESCO, the WTO, the IEA, and sixty-six international agencies in total. Whether I support it or not doesn’t even matter anymore. It feels trivial compared to half a trillion of additional defense spending. Why not?! After the change in tactics towards Venezuela, boarding a Russian flagged shadow fleet tanker and what’s going on in Iran, it’s odd timing but here we are. International Agencies have been failing but why bury the lead?

But that’s not all!! For good measure, the President policy “truthed” that large institutional firms like BlackRock shouldn’t be allowed to buy private homes any more. Oh, and another thing…. defense contractors need to have their profitability capped because they’re “just doing dividends and buybacks” instead of investing in America like we need (I want!!).

So Lockheed’s stock goes down 7% and up 7% in the same session on two different tweets with two completely opposite implications. Blackstone stock fell 10% at one point. These are companies worth hundreds of billions trading like penny stocks.

So, we are now in the stage of America where we are officially governing by tweet, gut, and vibes. Congress might as well go home. They are needed. Meanwhile, the Democrats held a candlelight vigil for January 6th which apparently is no longer just the day between the 5th and the 7th.

To summarize:

Defense spending up, profits capped.

Tariffs funding everything, tariffs about to die.

Institutions expelled, capital whiplashed, markets oscillating in real time.

Oil prices crushed today, shortages guaranteed tomorrow.

And George Floyd 2.0 seems imminent because fraud ends careers. Riots make them.

This isn’t “busy.” This is cognitively unresolvable. If Washington is truly this broken, no wonder Elon said F it. MTG said F it. And Senator Fetterman seems like the only guy with a functional brain. Which is a wild state of affairs.

Anyway. Phone down, federal tax textbook up.