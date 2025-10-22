Until this week, I hadn’t thought about Beyond Meat since 2021—back when everything “sustainable” was trading like the future had already arrived. $250 a share, wind, solar, vegan burgers—it didn’t matter what you sold, as long as it wasn’t oil.

EV mandates were gospel. Ford was losing $70,000 on every electric truck it made, but the casino said “build EVs,” so Ford did. Until logic, economics, and a new casino boss took over. Now, we’re back to only Tesla.

On Monday, a law school buddy said, “Hey, check out Beyond Meat. There’s a squeeze coming.”

I almost clicked buy at $1.37.

But I’d just finished coaching my son over an hour-long call about OPM—other people’s money—waterfalls, experience, and why you start a company ten years into your career, not day one. I told him naked options were gambling and taking his summer wages through an equally silly bet (for him). So I looked at my screen, took a deep breath and remembered my own advice, and canceled the order. I bought more Newmont instead.

Yesterday, BYND hit $3.64. This morning, the pre-market has it at $7.20. I’ve had to increase that number three times while writing this piece. Make that four…

Sometimes not making money feels worse than losing it.

⸻

The Dream

So last night, I dreamt about China. I’ve never been. Not sure I’m going anytime soon. I was on a train, city to village, surrounded by polite people. No crime. No chaos. Just pure order. And in my dream, I thought, why can’t America be like this?

Beautiful countryside. Quaint homes. Miles of condos.

No—dorms. Small. Uniform. No factories. No people on the streets. No kids. Then I saw the bars on the windows. Subtle, but unmistakable. Matrix-level order. Everyone was in “the factories,” out of sight—working, sleeping, repeating. Trapped.

Still, I was an American. A tourist. So I got off the train and went into the only bar I could find—a karaoke bar full of Westerners. Laughter. Music. Free drinks. You had to sign up with your full name to sing.

After too many “dream beers”, I went to the bathroom to break the seal.

Inside were beaten Americans—bleeding, robbed, one being dragged out a back door. The karaoke bar was a trap. They’d been researching names, deciding who was worth kidnapping. There wasn’t going to be an escape.

And conveniently, I woke up.

That was a stupid place for me to go.

⸻

The Casino

Maybe that dream was the metaphor.

We’re all singing karaoke while the house figures out how much we’re worth.

That law school buddy? His friend was the one who called him about the squeeze Monday morning. Apparently, he bought 170,000 shares at 80 cents. Do the math. They call it “trading.” I’m not sure what it is anymore. If you told me Beyond Meat was $80 a share tomorrow, I’d be as unsurprised as if it when back to 10 cents. A lot of money will be made (and lost) in his week, but someone started the squeeze and that someone can now afford a yacht. A predictable and manipulatable lottery ticket.

But I’m not naive. I know why the casino exists—because there are no other choices. And the “stock market” casino exists because the Fed never let anything burn.

⸻

The Original Sin

I remember 2008 well—believing we were a day away from global collapse. I was ready to become a farmer. Every house on the block was for sale.

The $780 billion TARP bill changed everything. That was the moment we decided risk would never again be punished.

Then came a decade of free money. Housing reinflated. And finally, COVID.

We parachuted $2 trillion into the economy and called it “PPP.” Then we pumped in another $10 trillion.

Now, with $38 trillion in debt, not cutting spending, we’re still pretending the house isn’t rigged.

⸻

Epilogue

Beyond Meat—up 12x in two days.

Newmont—down 15%.

Who’s the sucker now?

The world’s strange.

But at least, for now, I don’t live in “China” with bars on the windows. Instead, we have people stabbing people in the neck on trains.