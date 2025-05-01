Today we pivot back to energy—specifically oil and gas—as WTI dipped below $60 on news that Saudi Arabia may abandon its production cut strategy. It’s a quiet headline, but a loud signal. And it reminds me of March 2020, when the Saudis and Russians launched a volume war right as COVID hit, sending prices into freefall—eventually bottoming at -$37.

But this time, it’s not just about Saudi or Russia. The fingerprints of the U.S. administration are all over this. Trump needs inflation down—fast. And the path to get there runs through food and fuel.

Take food: the administration is already restricting exports to China, which means oversupply domestically. That will push food input prices lower—grains, meat, whatever we don’t sell abroad, we have to discount to move. Demand only grows when prices drop. And it’s not just food.

Energy is next. Gasoline prices are sticky. But with oil collapsing, natural gas already depressed, and utilities under pressure to justify pass-through costs, we may finally see a reprieve on monthly bills. Chris Wright knows this. If you want real disinflation before tariffs kick in and prices on everything imported from China spike, you need offsetting price collapses elsewhere. That’s the play.

And on China? A 145% tariff is not a trade policy. It’s an embargo. But behind the scenes, we’re hearing deals with India and another major economy are close—contingent on final political agreements. So the realignment is already happening.

Which brings us back to oil.

Buried in today’s EIA 914 report—a sleeper stat that almost no one noticed—was that U.S. oil production grew just 60,000 barrels per day between January and February. We’re hovering around 13.1 million barrels/day—down from 13.4 in December. And compared to a year ago? Flat.

Let me say that again: flat.

That’s despite a year of relatively decent prices. Why? Because we’re out of tier one rock. The Permian is carrying everything. The Bakken and Eagle Ford are in decline. Colorado is effectively uninvestable. New Mexico and Texas are doing the heavy lifting, and they’re getting tired.

We’ve maxed out our tricks: longer laterals, tighter spacing, aggressive fracs. And still… growth has stalled. I’ve said it since 2019: the U.S. would peak at 13.0 million barrels per day. We are slightly higher, but here we are, 6 years later and with the reporting methodology changed—we may not even be comparing apples to apples. But either way, this is it. U.S. production has structurally peaked.

Now add price. Sub-$60 WTI is a showstopper. Private equity—what’s left of it—won’t fund new completions. Hedge books aren’t fully protected. Public companies are consolidating, not growing. And when M&A doesn’t make sense—because everyone’s stock is down 20%—the layoffs start. I’m wouldn’t be surprised if we see minimum 20% reductions at multiple shops. Like companies in their Quarterly earnings blaming tariffs, you can’t tell me a 20% reduction at Intel is “tariffs.” They’ve been waiting. That time is here. In 2019 I said 50% of oil and gas jobs would disappear in the U.S. and there would only be 10 public majors left, with a few large privates. COVID delayed it. This tariff uncertainty will slow it again, but make no mistake, that’s where we are going on employment. But…

It sets up the rebound in price.

Just like in 2022, reduced completions at sub $60 oil today means that U.S. production drops half a million barrels a day. The SPR gets refilled from imports. A Russia-Ukraine deal eventually brings some barrels back—but the U.S. decline exposes how fragile OPEC capacity really is. And then? Boom.

We find out the U.S. won’t grow, can’t grow, and that global spare capacity isn’t what we thought it was.

And that’s how oil markets break.