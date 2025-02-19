Ah, democracy—the sacred cow of the West. In the United States, Democrats warn daily that we are “on the brink of autocracy,” with Donald Trump executing perhaps the strangest return as a “full-fledged dictator”, by reducing the power of the Federal government and pushing it back to the states. But no matter!! Every executive action, every speech, every interview, and every court challenge that doesn’t fit the preferred narrative is cast as proof that America is slipping into tyranny. Yet, oddly enough, these same voices are the loudest cheerleaders for Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has, well, paused democracy for a bit. You know, just until it’s more convenient.

America: The Dictatorship That Never Was

For years now, Democrats and legacy media have breathlessly claimed that Trump is an existential threat to democracy. He is, according to the usual suspects, a strongman waiting in the wings, prepared to shut down free press, jail his opponents, and undermine elections. A few key points of their case:

• Trump’s criticism of the media? An attack on free speech.

• His calls for stronger border security? Authoritarian nationalism.

• His legal fights? Clear signs of a man who will never leave power voluntarily.

Meanwhile, President Biden—our former self-appointed guardian of democracy— deployed the Justice Department to go after his chief political opponent, leveraged Big Tech to suppress speech, and said he would keep fighting the Supreme Court over his plan to eliminate student debt in what would have been the biggest handout to bad decision makers of all time. But don’t worry—when Democrats do it, it’s for democracy’s sake.

Ukraine: The Democracy That Hit the Pause Button

Now let’s talk about Ukraine, where Zelenskyy, once the global poster child for freedom, has taken a few, shall we say, autocratic liberties.

• Elections? Suspended indefinitely. Zelenskyy was due for a presidential election this spring, but martial law, enacted in 2022, conveniently allows him to stay in power without all that messy voting business.

• Opposition? Silenced. Ukrainian authorities have shut down or taken control of opposition media, arrested critics, and, most recently, slapped sanctions on former President Petro Poroshenko. Imagine if Trump sanctioned Obama—would that be democracy or dictatorship?

• Press Freedom? Selective. In 2022, Zelenskyy consolidated all national television under one government-controlled platform. It’s a war measure, they say. Just temporary, of course.

Yet, in the eyes of Western media, Ukraine remains a beacon of democracy, a heroic government making the “tough calls” necessary to preserve freedom. If that sounds familiar, it’s because these are the same people who told you censorship, lockdowns, and mandatory vaccines were all about “protecting” you.

Canada: Proroguing Parliament to Avoid Democracy

And then there’s Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing internal dissent and a looming trade war with the U.S., decided that the best way to uphold democratic values was to… suspend Parliament. Yes, you heard that right. Trudeau asked the Governor General to prorogue Parliament until March 24, 2025, effectively dodging a confidence vote and delaying any pesky elections. All this while the country grapples with economic turmoil due to escalating tariffs imposed by President Trump. But rest assured, Trudeau assures us it’s all in the name of stability and good governance.

Double Standards in the Age of Selective Democracy

If Trump had postponed an election, arrested CNN anchors, and banned MSNBC from broadcasting, the outrage would be deafening. The Atlantic would be writing obituaries for the Republic. Yet when Ukraine does it? “It’s complicated.” When Trudeau suspends Parliament to avoid political fallout? “It’s a necessary pause.”

So which is it? Is democracy a rigid, inviolable system that can never be altered under any circumstance? Or is it a fluid concept, where leaders must sometimes take “necessary” actions for the greater good? The answer, apparently, depends entirely on whether the person in charge is wearing a blue tie or holding a Ukrainian flag emoji in their X bio.

Final Thought: Democracy as a Costume

The reality is that “democracy” in today’s political discourse is more of a brand than a principle. When our side does it, it’s democracy. When the other side does it, it’s authoritarianism. When Biden pressures social media companies to silence dissent, it’s saving democracy. When Musk opens up X to more speech, it’s endangering democracy. When Trump contests election results, it’s a coup. When Democrats challenge elections, it’s vigilance.

So maybe, just maybe, we should stop pretending this is about principles. Because right now, democracy isn’t an ideal—it’s just a costume politicians wear when it suits them.