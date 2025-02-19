Autocracy or Necessity?
How Ukraine’s Democracy is ‘Saving’ Itself While America ‘Teeters on the Brink’
Ah, democracy—the sacred cow of the West. In the United States, Democrats warn daily that we are “on the brink of autocracy,” with Donald Trump executing perhaps the strangest return as a “full-fledged dictator”, by reducing the power of the Federal government and pushing it back to the states. But no matter!! Every executive action, every speech, every interview, and every court challenge that doesn’t fit the preferred narrative is cast as proof that America is slipping into tyranny. Yet, oddly enough, these same voices are the loudest cheerleaders for Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has, well, paused democracy for a bit. You know, just until it’s more convenient.
America: The Dictatorship That Never Was
For years now, Democrats and legacy media have breathlessly claimed that Trump is an existential threat to democracy. He is, according to the usual suspects, a strongman waiting in the wings, prepared to shut down free press, jail his opponents, and undermine elections. A few key points of their case:
• Trump’s criticism of the media? An attack on free speech.
• His calls for stronger border security? Authoritarian nationalism.
• His legal fights? Clear signs of a man who will never leave power voluntarily.
Meanwhile, President Biden—our former self-appointed guardian of democracy— deployed the Justice Department to go after his chief political opponent, leveraged Big Tech to suppress speech, and said he would keep fighting the Supreme Court over his plan to eliminate student debt in what would have been the biggest handout to bad decision makers of all time. But don’t worry—when Democrats do it, it’s for democracy’s sake.
Ukraine: The Democracy That Hit the Pause Button
Now let’s talk about Ukraine, where Zelenskyy, once the global poster child for freedom, has taken a few, shall we say, autocratic liberties.
• Elections? Suspended indefinitely. Zelenskyy was due for a presidential election this spring, but martial law, enacted in 2022, conveniently allows him to stay in power without all that messy voting business.
• Opposition? Silenced. Ukrainian authorities have shut down or taken control of opposition media, arrested critics, and, most recently, slapped sanctions on former President Petro Poroshenko. Imagine if Trump sanctioned Obama—would that be democracy or dictatorship?
• Press Freedom? Selective. In 2022, Zelenskyy consolidated all national television under one government-controlled platform. It’s a war measure, they say. Just temporary, of course.
Yet, in the eyes of Western media, Ukraine remains a beacon of democracy, a heroic government making the “tough calls” necessary to preserve freedom. If that sounds familiar, it’s because these are the same people who told you censorship, lockdowns, and mandatory vaccines were all about “protecting” you.
Canada: Proroguing Parliament to Avoid Democracy
And then there’s Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing internal dissent and a looming trade war with the U.S., decided that the best way to uphold democratic values was to… suspend Parliament. Yes, you heard that right. Trudeau asked the Governor General to prorogue Parliament until March 24, 2025, effectively dodging a confidence vote and delaying any pesky elections. All this while the country grapples with economic turmoil due to escalating tariffs imposed by President Trump. But rest assured, Trudeau assures us it’s all in the name of stability and good governance.
Double Standards in the Age of Selective Democracy
If Trump had postponed an election, arrested CNN anchors, and banned MSNBC from broadcasting, the outrage would be deafening. The Atlantic would be writing obituaries for the Republic. Yet when Ukraine does it? “It’s complicated.” When Trudeau suspends Parliament to avoid political fallout? “It’s a necessary pause.”
So which is it? Is democracy a rigid, inviolable system that can never be altered under any circumstance? Or is it a fluid concept, where leaders must sometimes take “necessary” actions for the greater good? The answer, apparently, depends entirely on whether the person in charge is wearing a blue tie or holding a Ukrainian flag emoji in their X bio.
Final Thought: Democracy as a Costume
The reality is that “democracy” in today’s political discourse is more of a brand than a principle. When our side does it, it’s democracy. When the other side does it, it’s authoritarianism. When Biden pressures social media companies to silence dissent, it’s saving democracy. When Musk opens up X to more speech, it’s endangering democracy. When Trump contests election results, it’s a coup. When Democrats challenge elections, it’s vigilance.
So maybe, just maybe, we should stop pretending this is about principles. Because right now, democracy isn’t an ideal—it’s just a costume politicians wear when it suits them.
In a way you prove the point that the "99%" have successfully been manipulated into going at each other, hurling personal insults and unprovable "truths" on social media. It's masterful distraction, has been stock in trade of both "parties", and has created chaos and seemingly the inability to think rationally at least by people who post. The reality is, neither Elon nor any of us actually know exactly what individual government employees do, State governments have an amazing number of people too, and the power of the purse (Director of OMB) has been put into the hands of the guy who was a key author of Project 2025. People who want to figure out what's next should be reading that and looking for the signs it's moving forward instead of yelling at each other.
Read any of the substantive Executive Orders and you'll see a clear action plan. I read the "Unleashing American Energy" EO several times, and it's well written by people who are very familiar with how the Federal government really works. It makes the point that agency actions are bounded by the law that's on the books but also that the agencies have some tools they can pull out to make changes happen. At least 2 of the LNG terminal permits that were in limbo have already been approved. And they should be - the limiting factor should be environmental impact (which unfortunately has been overruled in the case of Cameron, LA) and whether the project actually can find customers and financing. In the end, the future of what kind of energy we use and how we get it will be determined by price. The government's tried to distort that signal, let's say with an attempt at good intentions on the part of some, but it's turned into a major fight over money by groups trying to co-opt the Government's credit card for their own bank accounts.
The best thing to be said about what's going on is transparency, as we're beginning to see that the America we thought we were living in and the values we were told we were upholding around the world aren't standing up to scrutiny. And that applies to both parties. We desperately need an alternative, and it's not a "benevolent" dictatorship.
David, keep writing. Your expressed thoughts are amazing in their tactful, objective simplicity. I have always enjoyed your viewpoints and value how they are delivered - with a solid base in facts colored with a mild dose of sarcasm to help illustrate your point and drive home your thoughts. The writings are all good, but this one of my favorites.