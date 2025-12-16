Last week was a masterclass in cognitive dissonance. Oil is flirting with the mid-$50s, yet for a brief moment equities decided to party on anyway. Supply glut fears magically disappeared and recession driven demand challenges were waved away. On X, most accounts are saying oils headed below $50 and with 65 F temperatures in Denver on December 15th, natural gas isn’t having any fun either, and yet companies were trading up 10%+. I thought maybe this was the sign that the bottom was in. Nope. Reality has hit again.

The truth that no company or investor wants to say out loud is that $55 oil is not survivable on an inflation-adjusted basis, no matter how much better the technology has gotten over the last seven years. You can PowerPoint your way around that reality for a while—but not forever.

Tier-one inventory is gone. What’s left is tier-two and tier-three rock that only works when pricing cooperates. And pricing isn’t cooperating.

Yes, natural gas is doing “better”, but basin by basin the economics are ugly.The Permian is constrained by Waha. The DJ Basin is strangled by atrocious pricing agreements and worse politics. The Bakken doesn’t even have enough gas to even try to be a gas story.

Netbacks across the board are miserable. There’s no joy in oil and gas land—and the last two days tape is reminding everyone of that again this week, with stocks down nearly 10% from Friday.

What’s happening now feels eerily familiar to COVID. Not just price, but behavior. Back then, people didn’t quit loudly. They just… stopped. Quiet quitting before the phrase existed. Employers didn’t notice right away because no one wanted to admit what was happening. I think that’s exactly where the oil and gas industry is today.

Public companies have zero incentive to level with investors about what’s really going on. Say anything other than “drill, baby, drill” and you risk political backlash. So what do you do instead?

You say nothing.

You quietly stop completions.

You quietly slow activity.

You quietly run the math.

You quietly explore mergers.

SM and Civitas are a perfect example. The Denver Business Journal just resurfaced the fact that they explored a merger two years ago—now, they are combining at roughly the same multiple but 65% lower share prices. That’s not failure. That’s survival. And the company that is left will be the same.

But this is no longer a growth industry. I’ve been writing this for seven years now: the U.S. probably needs ten public oil and gas companies and ten private ones, not fifty. Dividends help—mostly because qualified dividends are pseudo tax-efficient—but this is fundamentally an NAV business, not a growth story. You drill your best inventory when prices are good. You preserve capital when they’re not. Obsession with growth destroyed value for fifteen years, going all the way back to the shale boom after 2008. And through it all, OPEC still controls the market.

Being an oil and gas investor right now is about as painful as it gets. If it weren’t for my covered calls strategy, I’d be down a lot more. My only solace? Eventually people capitulate—and I think we’re watching that happen in real time.

Come February and March, companies will report what they won’t explicitly explain: production down due to pricing, vague forward plans, and “capital discipline.” Dividends will get cut. Staff reductions will be savage. Not because management is evil—but because math and economics are undefeated.

There’s no joy in Mudville right now.

But the old rule still applies: the cure for low prices is low prices. Something will give. The only question is how much damage happens before the industry is allowed to say the quiet part out loud.