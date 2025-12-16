#hottakeoftheday

BigMitch89
DRW- I always enjoy reading your musings. Being a producer that’s gone through multiple cycles, I see the same old “analysts” pumping out the same old clickbait headlines. Most have zero experience other than watching candles on a trading platform. They regurgitate what “banks” put out. Banks that have trading desks, mind you. My tinfoil hat makes me think these “banks” pump out bad news to continue the price trend down, so that they can make $ on the shorts and eventually the correction

Additionally, the EIA and IEA are a bunch of hacks. I’ve seen some evidence of corrections to the US production numbers (which are estimated until the actual numbers come in). I don’t have the access to the info, but it might be something you look into. September production numbers alone were revised 600,000 bopd down. That would counter the “all time high” bs being spewed. I’m rambling, but a lot of the info that’s coming out is not being corroborated here in the midland tx battleground. Keep up the good work, sir.

Howardo
If cutting dividends is one word of the writing on the wall, is borrowing to pay dividends at least a syllable?

