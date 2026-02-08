A friend and I were at happy hour Friday night—oil and gas, production curves, asset markets, real estate, life. The usual. Yesterday he texted me the EIA’s January 22 forecast. It’s laughable.

In aggregate, U.S. oil production was down in December. And it will be down again in January once the freeze data comes through. None of that is controversial.

What is striking is the EIA’s price deck.

They expect oil to average $52 in 2026 and $50 in 2027—prices that are definitively non-economic—and yet they forecast flat U.S. production. That is not just wrong. It’s impossible.

At $50 oil, there is no inventory to drill economically. And I’m not talking about 10% returns versus 15%. I’m talking about zero—or negative—returns, in a basin that is already out of Tier 1 rock. In that environment, companies don’t “hold production flat.” They shut down rigs. They lay off staff. Capital disappears. We’ve seen this movie before.

In COVID—when oil prices collapsed from April through September of 2020—U.S. production fell off a cliff. Physics didn’t change. Decline curves didn’t change. Reservoirs didn’t suddenly become charitable.

So when the EIA tells you that oil prices will be $50 for two straight years and production will remain flat, what they’re really telling you is not a forecast—it’s a narrative.

And that brings us to agency capture. The Trump administration wants to say: drill, baby, drill; prices down; supply strong. And the EIA dutifully prints a forecast that makes that politically convenient story look plausible—even though it collapses under the slightest economic scrutiny.

When agencies tasked with forecasting reality instead forecast what the administration wants to hear, markets lose their compass. Investors misallocate capital. Policymakers make decisions based on fiction. Exxon stock is up more than 35% in the last year. Devon is up 31%. Even SM climbed 8% Friday. That’s the market saying they don’t believe $50 oil. They are discounting something closer to $70.

Where have we seen this before? We saw the same thing with monetary policy. Powell held rates at zero during COVID instead of encouraging reopening. Then, when inflation hit 9%, the Fed still hadn’t moved. That wasn’t ignorance—it was institutional paralysis under political pressure to win an election.

This is what captured agencies look like. Clean charts. Precise decimals. And assumptions that violate basic economics.

It’s sad. And it’s exactly where we are right now.