#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howardo's avatar
Howardo
2h

This Dave is on fayah! Great overview, thanks.

Reply
Share
Ironman53's avatar
Ironman53
3h

As the Chevron decision showed, it is the responsibility of Congress to write and pass legislation that is clear and concise, and when they find it is not, to re-write and re-pass it. The problem has been overly broad legislative bill language that leaves room for interpretation by the agencies charged with implementing it. Unfortunately they have difficulty passing bills requiring government issued ID in order to cast a vote in an election.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture