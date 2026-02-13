Strip away the climate hysteria, which shockingly has been much quieter in January 20, 2025, and we are left with what is strictly a constitutional question.

For years, the federal government operated under a quiet but enormously consequential assumption: when Congress is vague, agencies get to decide when and how to act. That assumption came from Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., which told courts to defer to agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes. Congress wrote loosely. Agencies filled in the blanks. Courts stepped aside. That era is ended in 2024. In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, the Supreme Court overturned the Chevron deference. The holding was simple: courts interpret the law because that’s why they are built for, agencies get execute it, not add things as their political hearts desire. What it meant was that silence from Congress is not a delegation of authority.

That matters—a lot—for the EPA’s so-called Endangerment Finding.

Back in 2007, Massachusetts v. EPA, a case that really frustrated me in Constitutional Law last year, held that greenhouse gases could qualify as “air pollutants” under the Clean Air Act and that EPA had to make a judgment call: either regulate or explain why not. Two years later, the Obama EPA declared that CO₂ and other greenhouse gases “endanger” public health and welfare—unlocking vast regulatory power over cars, power plants, and effectively the entire energy economy in favor of the Al Gore climate zealots (fear not, we still only have 10 years … as we have had to the last 20..).

But here’s the truth: Congress never voted for that outcome. No statute clearly authorized the EPA to restructure the U.S. economy around carbon. Congress punted. The agency stepped in. Chevron made it easy. Courts deferred. Policy masqueraded as interpretation.

Fast forward to today. With Chevron gone, the legal ground has shifted under everything built on top of it. If the Clean Air Act does not clearly delegate authority to regulate carbon dioxide as an endangerment pollutant, then the EPA doesn’t get to improvise—no matter how convinced it is of the underlying science. And this is where the media loses the plot.

The coverage—see yesterday’s episode from The Daily—defaults to the same rhetorical cudgel we’ve heard for years: “the science is settled,” “scientists say,” “the debate is over.” That phrase should immediately trigger skepticism. Not because science is fake, but because science is not law. We’ve been here before.

During COVID, dissent was suppressed under the same banner—trust the science. Policies were locked in. Debate was delegitimized. And now? Booster uptake has collapsed. Vaccine mandates are politically radioactive. The experts moved on without apology.

So forgive some people for not accepting “just trust us” as a sufficient basis for permanent regulatory power.

This doesn’t require denying climate change. Though many do recognize it for the grift that the movement is. But it does require recognizing that scientific consensus does not equal democratic legitimacy. If climate policy is as important as its advocates claim—and it is—then Congress should vote on it. Explicitly. Transparently. Repeatedly. And own the consequences.

Until then, agencies don’t get to rule by inference.

Ironically, this is a healthy development. It forces hard questions back where they belong: the legislature. It reins in bureaucratic maximalism. And it kills off absurd regulatory side effects—like the auto start-stop systems that wreck engines in the name of fractional emissions math.

If climate policy is inevitable, let it survive the one test that actually matters in a republic: A vote.