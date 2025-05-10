Today I play in the semifinal of the 45+—part two of my national title defense. Last month, I lost a hard-fought final in the U.S. championships. Today in Toronto, I face a friend of 36 years, for the third time in three years. I’ve beaten him 3-1 both times, but I’m nervous—as I always am.

I’m pacing. I’m sipping Starbucks. I’m prepping for a long warm-up to get this old body moving.

The great thing about squash tournaments is the downtime. I stretched. I studied for my Constitutional Law final on Monday. I’ll admit, my life as a 1L law student is pretty good. I napped. I hung out with my roommate Jay—a fellow squash junkie, even more intense than me (if that’s possible), with a body fat percentage that makes me look like Jabba the Hutt. But we laugh. We prep. We compete.

Because for some of us, sport isn’t a hobby—it’s a mindset. A lifestyle. A philosophy.

Trevor might beat me today. He’s really good. But that’s the point.

There are no participation trophies. You get locked in a 600-square-foot box and go at each other—with rackets, motion, physical will, and mental toughness. One person walks off the winner. Not always the best forever—but the best today. And the loser? They lick their wounds, punch a locker (me? never…), and get back to work.

That’s life.

We failed our kids when we pulled gym from schools in favor of… whatever replaced it. No wonder some people resist merit—they’ve never fought for anything, never trained, never won. Sport teaches you there’s no shame in losing. The shame is expecting to win without the work.

I’ve played squash for 39 years. Last week, my childhood friend and kid’s uncle sent me the 1989 U12 Canadian Nationals draw. We were both in that draw. I married his sister.

I also became life long best friends with the guy who beat me in the semifinals annd went on to win 7 national junior titles anbs be a top 10 junior in the world. We went to University together, traveled the world together—and now I make his kids laugh because they think I’m ridiculous.

Three of the top four from our draw played on the 1996 junior national team. Graham Ryding, who barely dropped a point in U14, went on to become top 10 in the world, married Canada’s top female player, and last week, their three kids finished top three in their divisions at junior nationals.

This is legacy. This is merit. This is what sport teaches.

So enough with telling kids they deserve anything. They deserve what they earn. Eat what you kill. Do it with grace. Shake hands. And at the end? Have a beer with your best friends.

That’s life.

If you want to peek in, I play at 8:00 AM Mountain. The live link isn’t up yet but Google Squash Canada YouTube Senior Day 3… you’ll find it. I’ll be the less bald one…