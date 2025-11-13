#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
1d

That's an interesting idea, but I don't see how it could be made retroactive for existing mortgages that already have the contract set in stone. Wouldn't banks and mortgage companies object?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawrence Braul's avatar
Lawrence Braul
1d

Thanks David. Portability is a good idea and long over due. Fixed rate mortgages in Canada have been portable for many years. In fact, I am quite amazed that the bottleneck you have described has not been addressed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture