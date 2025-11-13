Mortgage portability/assumability might be the only idea I’ve heard in the last few years that could actually unfreeze the housing market and I think it’s worth considering.

The source of the freeze happened between 2020 and 2022, when the Fed left rates at 0 and people actually believed there was going to be a “new normal.” By the time the dust settled, more than 80% of mortgage holders had rates under 5%, and nearly 60% were under 4%. That’s historically cheap money and the truth is, it feels unlikely that we will see rates that low … frankly, ever again. If we do, something has blown up.

So, as a home owner, if you’re sitting on a 3.5% mortgage, you’re not moving. Not across town, not to another state for a better job, not to a bigger place for your kids, not to anything. Because even for those that don’t do math, the numbers aren’t good. Your old payment is based on 3.5%. Your new payment is based on 6.5%. That’s not a “slight increase.” That’s a doubling before you even look at the higher price of the new home. It’s why I’m so bullish the trades because renovations will make a lot more sense than moving for most people.

But the impact on the market is that prices remain related to 3.5% mortgages and sellers don’t drop the price. Meanwhile, buyers price things out at 6.5% and bid 20% below list. It’s not a market—it’s a traffic log jam.

The truth is your low-rate mortgage is now more valuable than your house. That 30-year, “4%” contract is a financial instrument with massive embedded mark to market value. But under the rules today, you can’t sell it, you can’t transfer it, and you can’t take it with you.

Portability and/or assume ability. would change everything. For portability, if you could take your mortgage with you when you move—same rate, same terms, new address—it would instantly thaw the market. People would move again because they wouldn’t be punished for upgrading or relocating. Buyers and sellers would actually meet at rational prices. The act of moving would no longer be financial suicide. In one stroke, you convert millions of “locked-in homeowners” back into market participants.

And there’s another layer that makes this even more politically astute. For assumability, the people who don’t benefit from it are the only group who already own their homes outright— the boomers and the wealthy. They don’t have mortgages. They’ve had thirty years of asset inflation, Fed-fueled appreciation, tax advantages, and cheap money that lifted their house and retirement accounts into orbit. Great for them. But when they sell, they can’t offer a 3% mortgage attached to the property. They can only offer price. Which means they’ll have to drop it. Which is—somehow—exactly what the market needs and is a wealth redistribution to the younger generation that actually makes sense. Not a crash, not a bailout, just actual price discovery.

From a political standpoint, this is the rare idea that works. It doesn’t cost money. It doesn’t juice inflation. It doesn’t goose demand. It doesn’t force banks to take write-downs. It just rewires the incentive structure so people can move again.

If I were advising Trump—this is the cleanest lever on the table and makes a lot more sense than a tariff dividend. You want more inventory? Let people take their mortgages with them. You want younger families to actually be able to buy? Give them access to the same financing conditions that we created that goosed the market in the first place. And importantly, if you want home prices to normalize without bloodshed? Portability/assumability does it naturally, cleanly, and fast.

Food for thought!