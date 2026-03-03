On February 28 as the markets closed for the weekend, the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury — and in a single morning, they effectively dismantled Iran’s entire command structure. Apparently, Iranian leadership didn’t think they’d be attacked during the day and all got together in a single location. Oops. What followed was a regime decapitation operation on a scale modern warfare hasn’t seen. The Maduro takedown was impressive. This?! Whoa.

The confirmed kill list reads like a who’s who of the Islamic Republic:

• Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — Supreme Leader for 36 years. Gone.

• General Abdolrahim Mousavi — Chief of Staff of Armed Forces.

• Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh — Defense Minister, architect of Iran’s drone and missile programs.

• Major General Mohammad Pakpour — IRGC Commander-in-Chief. Notably, the second IRGC commander Israel has eliminated in under twelve months.

• Ali Shamkhani — Head of Iran’s Defense Council, Khamenei’s most trusted security advisor.

• Hossein Jabal-Amelian & Reza Mozaffari-Nia — Chairman and former chairman of SPND, Iran’s nuclear/biological/chemical weapons development organization.

• Four senior intelligence commanders — Foreign intel, counterterrorism, security, and the war-with-Israel advisory unit. All gone.

Israel is reporting over 40 senior security figures killed in the opening operation alone. Iranian wire service IranWire called it an ‘almost complete decapitation of Iran’s military leadership.’ That’s accurate, and now we see what comes next.

The Strait of Hormuz

Twenty million barrels a day flow through the Strait of Hormuz. That’s roughly 20% of global oil supplythrough a chokepoint that’s now effectively closed — not by an Iranian naval blockade, but by insurance rates that have made it “cost-prohibitive” to move crude through the region. It’s hard to get a handle on exactly the timing or impact but prices this morning suggest it’s more than nothing.

With Iran threatening to shoot at tankers and Saudi Aramco shutting down the Ras Tanura refinery — the largest on earth — after an Iranian drone strike caused a blaze, real damage is being done. Dubai’s Jebel Ali port was hit as well andQatar and Iraq have reportedly shut in fields. The IEA laughably had published a thesis about a 4 million barrel per day global surplus that wasn’t materializing. Now that number might be a deficit not surplus.

Here’s what I’m thinking: if you take 5 to 10 million barrels per day offline for 30 days, that’s 150 to 300 million barrels that don’t go into storage — and in many cases have to be drawn out of storage to meet demand. The world doesn’t have unlimited capacity to absorb that kind of draw. Kind of a reverse COVID.

The Stock Market Is Telling You Something

Oil is up. E&P stocks are grinding higher — slowly. And that’s exactly right. The market isn’t stupid and we’ve all been burned chasing prices in the past. The market has already been re-rating energy names for the past two months as Middle East tensions built and the AI trade looked crowed so chasing them now is how you hand back the gains. The range of outcomes here is enormous: quick capitulation and a deal, months-long disruption, or full regional escalation. All are plausible and your guess is as good as mine.

But, as an investor, a structural repricing of geopolitical risk premium that the market spent two plus years pricing out would be bullish. If you believe insurance rates will stay elevated, and if you believe it will take Gulf producers take months to restore capacity, and if you believe Trump’s supply-side pressure valves (Russia sanctions relief, Venezuela, Iranian barrels if there’s a deal) take time to materialize — that’s the scenario where US oil producers earn meaningfully better economics for an extended period and get a chance to do all the merging we’ve been talking about.

The “correct” move for US producers right now is hedge the book, don’t pay lip service to activity.

Trump’s Hates High Oil Prices

As we know, Trump has a playbook here and he’s already signaled it. He wants gas $2/gallon. Dont even forget that. He’s told The Atlantic he’s willing to talk to Iran’s new leadership — and pointed out that the negotiators he’d been dealing with are mostly dead now. The release valves he controls are real:

Russia sanctions relief — politically convenient cover for flooding the market and lowering prices.

Venezuela — whatever’s happening there, more barrels could be “talked up” if Trump wants them.

Iranian capitulation — the most powerful lever. Shadow barrels become sanctioned barrels if new leaders capitulate. That’s a potential 1 to 2 million bbl/day swing back into the market.

Bottom Line

This is not the weekend war we expected that faded by Sunday futures open. The leadership infrastructure of the Islamic Republic — built over 47 years — was largely eliminated in a single morning. What replaces it, how fast it stabilizes, and whether Iran’s temporary leadership council chooses to fight or deal will determine whether this is a 30-day supply shock or a structural reset of the global energy order. But now’s a pretty good time for SM Energy to have a date with Crescent Energy… just saying.