#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Mark Rivenbark's avatar
Mark Rivenbark
3d

DRW,

I've enjoyed your writing for years, and we usually land in the same place.

But right now I think we need to zoom way out. Donald Trump never needed this job. He’s a man who could have sailed into retirement, yet he stepped back into the fire knowing the cost: two assassination attempts, years of what many view as politicized law-fare, and relentless opposition.

That crucible appears to have burned away every last hesitation.....he quite literally has no fucks left to give. What remains is the constitution of an ox and a laser-focused mission: reposition the United States for unchallenged global leadership long after he’s gone.

He has assembled what looks like the most mission-aligned cabinet in modern history.....not managers of decline, but executors of a deliberate strategy. Their job is simple: deliver the moves that lock in American leadership for the next generation.

At the center of it all is energy dominance. Trump has always understood that abundant, cheap, reliable power (oil, gas, coal, and a serious nuclear renaissance) is the master lever: it fuels manufacturing revival, AI/data-center growth, military edge, and the ability to dictate terms to allies and adversaries alike.

The current turbulence in the Middle East...especially around energy choke-points, may look chaotic, but it could be the very disruption needed to redraw the board.

We should probably give it another few weeks. The chess pieces are moving fast. Once the dust settles, the new order may look a lot more favorable to the United States than the old one ever did.

What do you think...am I seeing a reasonable pattern, or just hopeful projection?....Thanks, Mark

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1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
Georoc01's avatar
Georoc01
3d

That's the biggest difference between Reagan and Trump. Reagan was always smart about surrounding himself around people smarter than him. Trump always looks at himself as the smartest person in the room. Doesn't matter the subject. Loyalty is more important than expertise. He wants people who will implement his ideas without question. No one is that wise/intelligent.

Opening the straights involve admitting he was wrong. Yes the Marines can hold it. But how long? The Iranian leaders, like the Taliban, are in for the long game. Not sure if this is a good long term solution out of this. The new supreme leader is a more radical son of the previous leader who we just killed. Tell me how that turns into anything better?

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