A Policy Suggestion to Fix the Housing Market
With boomers sitting on over $80 trillion in wealth that will become mobile in the next 20 years, and with a massive chunk of that wealth locked in primary residences with enormous unrealized gains, I have a policy fix to unfreeeze the housing market.
The current capital gains exemption on a primary residence is $250,000 per person — $500K for a couple. But many boomers are sitting on $1-2.5 million in gains depending on when they bought. If they sell the house, they pay long-term capital gains on everything above the exemption. But through a quirk of estate tax law, if they die in the house, the step-up in basis wipes the capital gain tax to zero. That’s a huge motivator and rationally, they never sell.
The fix: give primary residence sellers a 2-year window where the full gain is tax-exempt, with the sale price counting against the $15 million per person estate tax exemption under the Big Beautiful Bill.
Here’s why this works beyond just unlocking supply. If a boomer no longer faces a capital gains hit on selling, they can afford to drop their price 10-15% and still walk away with more money than they would have after taxes. That’s the first domino. Those houses sell at lower prices. Those lower prices become the new comps. And suddenly buyers — who have been sitting on the sidelines watching prices that made no sense — see realistic numbers. They come to the table. Volume returns. Mobility returns. The banking industry starts writing paper again. And talented labor starts moving to where it’s needed instead of being trapped in cities that are slowly losing their vibrancy.
One tax policy change. A cascade of liquidity. Not surprisingly, the next batch of real estate projects are focused on multi generational living…
Hi David. Critical typo in this bit "capital gains on everything above the exemption. But through a quirk of estate tax law, it they in the house, the step-up in basis wipes the capital gain tax to zero. That’s a huge motivator and rationally, they never sell.". If they what? Die?
Great idea here. This is exactly the kind of tax policy my economics professors used to talk about-it oils the economy. Heck, we’d have stayed in our Old Midland house till death do us part for this very same reason…but we moved out of TX upon retiring & opted to sell-for almost 4X what we paid 25 yrs earlier! In retrospect we should have kept it as a rental for awhile, and we came close to doing that. It’s sold TWICE in the 18 mos. since then for a stupid amount of money & now rents for a shocking amount. But we wanted to simplify & avoid having to deal w/the “old house issues”….