With boomers sitting on over $80 trillion in wealth that will become mobile in the next 20 years, and with a massive chunk of that wealth locked in primary residences with enormous unrealized gains, I have a policy fix to unfreeeze the housing market.

The current capital gains exemption on a primary residence is $250,000 per person — $500K for a couple. But many boomers are sitting on $1-2.5 million in gains depending on when they bought. If they sell the house, they pay long-term capital gains on everything above the exemption. But through a quirk of estate tax law, if they die in the house, the step-up in basis wipes the capital gain tax to zero. That’s a huge motivator and rationally, they never sell.

The fix: give primary residence sellers a 2-year window where the full gain is tax-exempt, with the sale price counting against the $15 million per person estate tax exemption under the Big Beautiful Bill.

Here’s why this works beyond just unlocking supply. If a boomer no longer faces a capital gains hit on selling, they can afford to drop their price 10-15% and still walk away with more money than they would have after taxes. That’s the first domino. Those houses sell at lower prices. Those lower prices become the new comps. And suddenly buyers — who have been sitting on the sidelines watching prices that made no sense — see realistic numbers. They come to the table. Volume returns. Mobility returns. The banking industry starts writing paper again. And talented labor starts moving to where it’s needed instead of being trapped in cities that are slowly losing their vibrancy.

One tax policy change. A cascade of liquidity. Not surprisingly, the next batch of real estate projects are focused on multi generational living…