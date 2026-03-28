#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Pandreco's avatar
Pandreco
3h

Hi David. Critical typo in this bit "capital gains on everything above the exemption. But through a quirk of estate tax law, it they in the house, the step-up in basis wipes the capital gain tax to zero. That’s a huge motivator and rationally, they never sell.". If they what? Die?

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1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
Rita McDonald's avatar
Rita McDonald
3h

Great idea here. This is exactly the kind of tax policy my economics professors used to talk about-it oils the economy. Heck, we’d have stayed in our Old Midland house till death do us part for this very same reason…but we moved out of TX upon retiring & opted to sell-for almost 4X what we paid 25 yrs earlier! In retrospect we should have kept it as a rental for awhile, and we came close to doing that. It’s sold TWICE in the 18 mos. since then for a stupid amount of money & now rents for a shocking amount. But we wanted to simplify & avoid having to deal w/the “old house issues”….

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