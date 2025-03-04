Last month in Constitutional Law, we examined the Supreme Court challenge to Obamacare. It was affirmed in part, overruled in part. That case isn’t the point here, but my professor made an observation that stuck with me: “You can’t implement sweeping change and then remove two of the primary strategic pillars and expect success.” The same logic applied in Clinton v. New York, where the Supreme Court struck down the line-item veto. If Montana secured a bridge by trading for a Nevada road, the president couldn’t go back later and remove just one piece—he had to take the entire budget or reject it outright.

That brings us to today. Over the past 45 days, the Trump administration has executed a series of policy moves that, taken individually, might seem like strong economic plays. But when viewed together—as they should be—they reveal an intentional restructuring of the U.S. economy. Immigration restrictions, government spending cuts, tariffs, job replacement efforts, and financial market pressures are colliding in a way that will slow growth, disrupt key industries, and drive down asset values—all with the end goal of forcing interest rates lower and reshoring American production. This isn’t just about tariffs or border security. The number one economic lever is the cost of capital, and with annual interest payments on U.S. debt exceeding $1 trillion, the path forward is clear: a slower economy, falling inflation, and rate cuts. The bill from COVID-era spending has come due, and pain is coming. The question isn’t whether we’ll feel it—it’s how long it will last and who will bear the brunt of it.

Trump’s strategy isn’t reckless; it’s pragmatic. It’s a forced slowdown, using policy tools to apply downward pressure on rates while shifting the labor market and production back to U.S. soil. Shutting the border tightens labor markets overnight. Illegal immigration has long served as an unspoken pressure valve, providing a workforce for industries that rely on low wages and off-the-books employment. Removing that labor supply forces businesses to either increase wages—pushing inflation higher in the short term—or automate, restructure, or offshore more aggressively. The shock to agriculture, construction, and hospitality will be severe, with costs rising until businesses adapt. Those who can’t will fold, reinforcing economic contraction.

Government spending cuts deepen the downturn. Austerity measures reduce the deficit but also eliminate a key economic driver. Government is a massive employer and direct purchaser of goods and services, and slashing spending pulls money out of circulation. GDP contracts as agencies trim budgets, private-sector contractors lose work, and consumer confidence dips. The paradox is that while conservatives champion reduced government spending, the immediate effect is a hit to growth that markets won’t ignore.

The housing market takes collateral damage. Rising wages, job losses, and reduced government stimulus collide with already-high mortgage rates, pushing home prices lower. Fewer buyers, stricter lending, and reduced liquidity in financial markets mean a cooling real estate sector. Institutional investors, who have driven much of the post-COVID housing boom, start to unwind positions, further depressing values. The result: affordability improves, but wealth tied to real estate shrinks. The reality, is that hits the boomers the hardest as they have the most exposure to the real estate market and have most benefited from the housing bubble. For those under 35, a return to 2019 housing prices would be a welcome change.

The stock market is responding in kind. I’ve written about valuations for years, as stocks like Nvidia and Tesla moonshot with no reprieve. The market has ignored valuations entirely for years. But they just got kicked in the teeth. It’s a slow escalator to the top and a fast elevator ride on the way down. Investors hate uncertainty, and the twin pressures of higher tariffs and government contraction make equities unattractive in the short term. As companies grapple with supply chain impacts from tariffs and rising domestic labor costs, earnings will take a hit. Stock valuations fall, both from their insane levels but also, to levels that reflect the current cost of borrowing, and push capital toward fixed income, lowering interest rates and exacerbating market swings.

All of this primes the Federal Reserve for rate cuts. As economic contraction sets in, inflation cools—not through controlled disinflation, but by force. Consumer demand weakens, unemployment rises, and businesses struggle to justify high borrowing costs. The Fed responds with rate cuts, not as a proactive tool but as a reaction to economic distress. And that’s the point. Trump has long criticized the Fed, but his policies will force them into the very action he wants: lower interest rates to stimulate investment and domestic production.

This is controlled demolition. The COVID era left the U.S. with unsustainable debt and an overheated economy. Now, the correction is here. The bet is that economic pain now—through spending cuts, labor shifts, and tariffs—will lead to lower interest rates, making debt service manageable and bringing back real economic productivity. But the success of this strategy depends on timing. If rates fall and manufacturing rebounds before voters feel too much pain, the strategy works. If the downturn lingers, the 2026 midterms could unravel the entire plan before it takes hold. The clock is ticking. Tonight’s comments will be instructive.