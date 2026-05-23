Yesterday, I wrote about the graduates booing Eric Schmidt at the University of Arizona every time he said the word “AI.” I wrote about the Dweck study, opting in to easy or hard puzzles and, and what Covid did to a generation’s relationship with hard things.

This morning I read a fascinating paper dropped out of LSE this week that I think ties well and perhaps provides the flip side to the coin: the real villain.

The paper is by Lambert and Schindler. They looked at 243 million new hires through 407 million job postings in the US, UK, Canada, Australia from 2017 to 2025. Admittedly, AI is 5x better today than over the end of that time period but the results are fascinating nonetheless.

The question was: is AI replacing junior workers? What they did was run AI exposure and remote work exposure separately, and th result was that each one predicts the same decline in junior hiring. Either one looks like your explanation. However, run them together and the AI effect mostly disappears but the remote work effect holds.

It’s not AI that’s changed the workforce for junior workers. It’s WFH.

I wrote a few weeks ago that work-life balance is a lie.

But here’s perhaps what I didn’t say explicitly because I didn’t make the connection at the time: remote work has broken the mechanism by which junior people become competent.

The apprenticeship model that I grew up with implicitly is proximity-dependent. You learn by being in the room. You get handed things because someone can see you working. You get corrected by someone with skin in your development because you’re twelve feet away and it’s easier to fix you than tolerate you (until they start to fire you, but that’s a different story).

On Zoom you’re overhead and right now against inflation, soaring stock prices and a recession beneath the surface, no one invests in overhead. They eliminate it (As an aside, Zoom is a huge holder of Anthropic stock and cash so if you are investing in their business, it’s not because of their video capability!).

WFH is something they chose.

What we’ve seen happen is the loudest generation in history about flexibility and work-life balance negotiated their way out of the building. The building is where the ladder was. They picked remote but the effort kids would have been in the building.

So that brings me back to what the Dweck study was actually about—not just whether you pick the hard puzzle, but whether you stay in the room long enough for someone to see you do it. And want to mentor you because they saw your effort and growth.

Nobody cares it’s your birthday. Nobody cares about your commute either. If you don’t want to lose your job to AI, get your a$$ to the office.