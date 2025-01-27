DEI hiring often starts with good intentions but becomes problematic when mandates and entire departments overreach. Since 2016, the University of Michigan spent $250 mm on DEI programming. No wonder their tuition has increased from $8,000 a year in 2010 to $33,000 in 2022. The real issue isn’t diversity itself—it’s the false choice we’ve created between fostering DEI and maintaining a meritocracy. These goals are not mutually exclusive; we can value tolerance and inclusivity while ensuring the best and brightest rise to the top. The problem with Biden-era policies is that they often sacrificed one for the other, tilting the scales too far. As we potentially head into another major policy shift in the Trump era, we should be mindful not to let the pendulum swing too hard in the opposite direction.

Trump’s rollbacks of Biden-era diversity initiatives were explicit in their merit-based focus, raising the question: Is the world actually ready to hire the best and brightest, or will race and gender always hang in the background like an asterisk? Take Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court or Kamala Harris as VP—undeniably qualified, but their identity-first selection leaves critics wondering if merit alone could’ve landed them the roles. Some argue Tulsi Gabbard, with her centrist appeal, was a better VP pick for moderate voters, but she didn’t check the boxes.

Then there’s LA’s Fire Department, where three lesbian women held leadership roles—a statistical anomaly given women make up just 15% of fire officers and an even smaller slice are lesbians. While they aren’t to blame for operational missteps, it sure looks bad when things go up in flames.

Trump’s approach cuts through the noise: Hire the best, period. But are we ready to embrace pure meritocracy, or will identity politics keep muddying the waters? The irony of DEI mandates is that in trying to create fairness, they sometimes just shift the imbalance in the opposite direction—shoving equality down everyone’s throat instead of fostering genuine opportunity. As we work forward we should make our best effort to foster the spirit of the messaging but implement it in a way that doesn’t sacrifice other core values like merit.