When I started writing about COVID, people said I was killing their grandma. I wasn’t. I was reading the data. And even in March 2020, the data showed what we now all accept: the virus was real, but the panic was policy-driven. The lockdowns weren’t inevitable—they were chosen. And the first governors to go all-in on shutdowns set the tone. California, New York, Michigan, and yes—Colorado—jumped early. That move, while cloaked in “public health,” effectively stripped federal control and paralyzed Trump’s ability to lead through the crisis. It seeded fear, disrupted the economy, and cleared a path for Democrats to win the election eight months later. That was, after all, the entire goal of the response. Politics is strategy and talking points, and in COVID, Democrats had the perfect weapon (BLM was as a nice kicker to really pump up the DEI and ESG.)

Back to COVID, as you will recall, Trump’s first instinct wasn’t endless lockdowns. It was the opposite. “Fifteen days to slow the spread,” he was advised as a neutral starting point. Fauci and Birx—his top advisors—framed it as a brief pause. He publicly said, “We’ll open back up by Easter.” He wanted normalcy. But the infrastructure around him—governors, health agencies, the media, the bureaucracy—boxed him in and wouldn’t let him lead. What followed wasn’t a public health response. It was a full system activation and it revealed something: the federal architecture doesn’t answer to presidents anymore. It answers to the Democratic Party. Trump learned his lesson, stewed on it for four years, and built a plan with probably the smartest cabinet ever assembled. These are billionaires and outsiders who the system has tried to destroy. If you want strategic excellence, it’s coming from that room.

And so, in Trump 2.0, he has come in with a sledgehammer to destroy the system forever. Even me, the agent of chaos and counter culture, has found the Executive Orders “a lot.” Like, can we just go through Congress once?? But yesterday, I saw the forest. I saw the method. And it’s even more strategic and genius than I thought. I’ve been writing almost daily “you must take it all together; there is a plan; it will make sense.” And then Mike Johnson said the quiet part out loud.

“Congress controls the funding for the Federal courts. We can change what’s happening. We can make district courts disappear.”

And what most people don’t know is that he is 100%, indisputably correct. The Constitution is on his side. The lower courts just needed to play ball, and the Democrats needed to sue over every EO. Game. Set….

The system is built to favor the Democrats—NGOs, the Department of Education, the courts. While the courts are “appointees,” remember that I’m in law school. Out of the professors, faculty and students, my estimate is that 2% are Republican. Most of my classmates are so left leaning, and they dislike my views so much, you’d think it was a prank. These are the future lawyers and judges. And then it hit me. That’s why the judiciary is suddenly the next battlefield (after life time government employees, who are also strongly Democrat: recall 92% of DC voted for Harris).

Article III of the Constitution guarantees only one court: the Supreme Court. Everything else—district courts, circuit courts, even their jurisdiction—is created by Congress. And what Congress can create, it can dismantle. The judges may serve for life and their salaries can’t be reduced, but the courts they sit on are not eternal. And that’s exactly where we are now.

Trump has been flooding the zone with executive orders. Dozens. Predictably, Democrats have responded by forum shopping—hunting down friendly district courts to block those orders with temporary restraining orders (TROs). Many are HUGE overreaches, at least in terms of the TROs scope and scale and use of arcane acts like the Administrative Procedure Act or privacy laws keeping DOGE from the computer systems without full hearings.

By provoking predictable judicial resistance and predictable overreach in the lower courts, Trump has handed Congress a constitutional reason to act: define, restrict, and even eliminate parts of the federal judiciary. It sounds radical, but it’s not. It’s constitutional to the core. The federal courts don’t need to exist. My civil procedure and constitutional law class have made the point no less than a dozen times this semester. The framers wanted to preserve state power, and federal oversight was limited to foreign policy, war and interstate commerce. A small government. A coordinating government. Not what it has become.

So that’s the twist: what may sound like conspiracy to you today I posit is actually the strategy. To end the weaponization of the justice system, you have to get at the judges who are facilitating the TROs and allowing sham cases to be heard (for a reminder of the biggest sham case on Trump of all, read below). All Congress has to do is act. We aren’t in a Constitutional crisis, we are at the beginning of the rebirth of our nation. It’s absolutely brilliant.