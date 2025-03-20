Yesterday, a North Dakota jury ordered Greenpeace to pay Energy Transfer over $650 million in damages for its involvement in the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The ruling sets the stage for the next phase in the climate activism landscape, which has long relied on dark funding channels and so-called “Non-Governmental Organizations.” Before moving on, here’s a great clip from Joe Rogan where Elon talks about the genius of the NGO model—and why the Trump administration is aggressively shutting it down.

Greenpeace isn’t alone in feeling the pressure. Groups like Just Stop Oil, a UK-based climate outfit best known for their disruptive antics—gluing themselves to roads, pouring paint on artworks and cars, and staging protests in the middle of traffic—have faced increasing legal pushback. In England, members have been jailed, with some receiving up to 21 months in 2022 for road blockades. That reflects a broader shift: stricter enforcement of existing laws. And while no civil penalties on Greenpeace’s scale have emerged yet, to use a phrase my Lawyering Process professor and judges across America hate, the Greenpeace lawsuit could “open the floodgates of litigation.” I hope it does.

Of course, Greenpeace says they plan to appeal. But appeals are based on errors in law, not fact-finding—and the jury clearly found that Greenpeace was responsible for these “grassroots protests” and the subsequent damage they caused. After years of relentless publicity campaigns by groups like Greenpeace, we finally arrive at the critical question: Who has really been funding the Net Zero movement? Just as banks have started pulling out of Net Zero commitment groups, we’re about to see whether corporations turn their backs on climate initiatives just as fast as they bailed on DEI once social media censorship stopped shielding them from public scrutiny.

For Energy Transfer, this verdict is a financial victory—the protests cost them time and money. But the lawsuit wasn’t just about damages. It was about winning a symbolic victory, and for that, they must be commended. One of the reasons I became a huge Chris Wright fan was because he was one of the few CEOs willing to go on CNBC and actually talk about real issues. Now, as Energy Secretary, he has an even bigger megaphone, and the country is starting to hear the reality: Net Zero is a fool’s errand. Similarly, Energy Transfer has taken a proactive role, running ads that highlight oil and gas’s indispensable role in powering hospitals, transportation, and technology.

Longer term, the civil penalty against Greenpeace could mark a massive shift in professional climate advocacy and other so-called spontaneous grassroots protest movements. These groups may soon be forced to rely on real public support as institutional funding dries up. Just Stop Oil’s legal setbacks—from jail sentences to fines—underscore the risks of their tactics, while Greenpeace’s financial woes expose the vulnerabilities of the NGO model. Now, with the energy industry finally pushing back—through lawsuits, public campaigns, and actual engagement—we may finally see a return to common sense.

It’s about f@&king time.