It’s been a minute! But we are back to law school (although I did play hooky to play Merion and Aronimink, couldn’t help myself!). The kids back at school, life rolling along — and honestly I haven’t had much to say. Maybe it’s a case of too much noise. Maybe it’s a case of me actually disengaging to engage and be more present. But the itch is back, so let’s break the seal.

Remember that $464 million judgment out of New York against Trump eight months before the 2024 election? Even before I went on o law school, it was obvious that the result was judicial activism mixed with peak Trump Derangement Syndrome. If anything, the ruling may have helped Trump rather than hurt him, but I digress. The truth is, and was — everybody inflates their net worth. Credit card applications, mortgage docs, billionaires buying buildings — it’s ego, and it’s universal. Nobody got hurt. The loan got paid back. And the lenders know the game, which is why inflating one’s net worth on applications is so easy. So, not surprisingly, this week the Appeals Court tossed the judgement under the 8th Amendment (Cruel and unusual punishment). It’s a small win and mostly irrelevant win, but hopefully marks a return to some level of legal normalcy.

Speaking of the wealthy and numbers, this summer I came across a podcast that nailed the mentality in a way I hadn’t come across from journalists before. They of course shunned it, but it’s a great listen on a Sunday. “The Haves and the Have Yachts.” The “quiet part out loud” is that capitalism is a game and that there are winners and losers. The sooner voters in New York with Mandami as the leading Mayoral candidate (and everywhere else that is raging with socialism) figure that out, the better. Otherwise, the People will soon discover that demonizing those who pay the lion’s share of the taxes and driving them to leave to low tax states will make things far worse. It’s not “social justice”, that’s self-sabotage.

Meanwhile, in stock market land: the markets remain drunk. Powell caved in Jackson Hole and it led to stocks ripping to all-time highs, while gold traded like inflation will be permanent and Bitcoin remains knocking on $120,000. But oil and gas? Getting hammered. Real assets tied to real cash flows are bleeding while the paper markets throw a rave with valuations at 50x sales happily drawing in investors. The carpets and the curtains don’t match, but nobody cares as long as the music’s still playing. We’ve seen this before. We know how it ends. We just don’t know when. Nvidia earnings Wednesday will be huge.

So hello again — just breaking the writer’s block with a quick note and a circle-back. Hope your summer was good. Mine was lovely, normal even. And that’s enough. For now.