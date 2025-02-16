The U.S. labor market is undergoing a fundamental shift. The recent elimination of 275,000 federal jobs—approximately 12% of the total government workforce—marks more than just a downsizing of bureaucracy. It is a direct economic shock that will reshape employment patterns, housing markets, and consumer behavior.

Jobs Leaving Washington Means People Will Have to Move

For decades, Washington, D.C., has been a safe haven for federal employees, offering job security, above-market salaries, and strong benefits. That era is ending. The majority of the layoffs are hitting probationary employees, many of whom were hired in the last few years under the DEI hiring expansion of the previous administration. They now face a difficult reality:

• There is no comparable private-sector demand for their skill sets. Bureaucratic experience does not translate easily to the corporate world, especially at a time when businesses are focused on streamlining, not expanding compliance departments.

• Housing costs will drop in Washington. With thousands of government workers losing their paychecks, demand for rentals and homes in the area will decline, putting downward pressure on prices.

• They will have to move. With limited private-sector opportunities in D.C., many will be forced to relocate—either to where jobs are available or back home with their parents.

High Debt Levels Mean Disposable Income Will Disappear

Adding to the economic pressure is the fact that these layoffs coincide with the end of the student loan repayment pause. For years, borrowers were shielded from making payments, but that protection is now gone. The current debt landscape is staggering:

• Student loan debt: $1.64 trillion, with payments now resuming after the pause.

• Credit card debt: $1.2 trillion, with delinquencies rising to their highest levels since 2011.

• Auto loan debt: $1.66 trillion, with 3% of loans already over 90 days overdue.

For laid-off government workers, this means that any savings from moving out of D.C. won’t go toward discretionary spending—it will go toward debt repayment. That weakens consumer spending and puts downward pressure on inflation.

The Labor Market Is Reshuffling

At the same time, deportations—both voluntary and government-enforced—are leaving gaps in lower-skill labor markets. These are jobs that unemployed bureaucrats never considered before but may now have to take. The result?

• Higher wages at the low end. With fewer low-skilled workers available, employers will have to raise wages to attract labor.

• Productivity gains shifting to workers instead of capital. For years, wage stagnation allowed the benefits of economic growth to accrue to investors rather than employees. That equation may reverse as businesses compete for a smaller labor pool.

• More individuals starting their own businesses. Many former bureaucrats will be forced to enter the private sector on their own terms—learning firsthand how government regulations, taxes, and licensing fees make entrepreneurship harder than it should be.

The Bottom Line

For decades, the federal government acted as a stabilizing force in the labor market, creating jobs that existed independent of economic realities. Under Biden, that buffer allowed the administration to mask deeper economic struggles by propping up employment through government expansion. Under Trump, that safety net is gone.

The people losing their jobs now will have to move, cut spending, and find new ways to earn a living. Some will adapt-taking lower-wage jobs, starting businesses, or filling roles left vacant by declining immigration. Others will struggle, confronting for the first time that government employment is no longer a guaranteed career path.

And here’s the irony: 92% of Washington, D.C. voters supported Biden in 2020. The very people now experiencing job loss, economic strain, and housing pressures were among those least likely to vote for a smaller government and sound economic policy. By 2028, the school of hard knocks may do what no Republican ever could-convert some of them. Because debt, spending, and economic reality don’t care who you voted for and yelling “racist” and “misogynist” into the void isn’t going to pay your bills.