#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5d

For me the cutting back on new well completions makes the best sense. Then continue to drill for contract terms that are too costly to cancel and release the rig. Maintain existing wells to cover LOE and schedule those out well in advance to prepare for the least cost.

It just doesn’t make any sense to increase capex or opex at the current spot prices. Following analysts opinion or the company’s previous guidance (no matter how poor or off target) is just hurting the company. If the execs comp is what’s in the way the board needs to fix it and start paying attention - it is their responsibility to control management when the decision quality is poor or weak and harmful to the company. But then the board is supposed to be independent of management, at least in public companies. Shareholders should really focus on the upcoming earnings reports and be critical of decisions to erode financial stability no matter how management states they want to gamble and bet on the come . . . I expect to see some execs leave.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Ramsden-Wood and others
Mark Rivenbark's avatar
Mark Rivenbark
5d

"Show me the incentive and I'll show you the outcome". - Charlie Munger

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture