I sometimes don’t write two posts in a week. Today needs two in a day.

Just when you think our management teams learned discipline through 2019-2021, someone (you can guess…) goes and raises production, boosts CapEx, and brags about record volumes like we’re still playing the 2012 growth game. Seriously! I’ve been trying to be kind, and wise and position myself for a non DEI hire to get on a oil and gas board based on merit (my phone hasn’t been ringing off the hook, shockingly) but today… are you F@&king kidding me?

Sure. Company’s want to “prove up inventory,” “improve efficiency,” and “reward shareholders.” But here’s a wild idea: maybe the best way to reward shareholders isn’t to pump more barrels into a softening market while pretending the treadmill isn’t getting faster. Like maybe the best way for me to get on a Board would be to shut the F up. But you know I won’t and sadly, we know Management teams are the “hard R” Shane Gillis is talking about in his skits.

Maybe — and hear me out here — the smart play right now is to shut completions, cut dividends, pay down debt, buyback shares and merge before the next round of commodity rip. You know, what I’ve been saying since 2018.

If I were sitting in a boardroom at one of the mid-caps — randomly (and positions I have), SM, Civi, or Chord — I’d be looking hard in the mirror. Then I’d look around the room and fire about 85% of the directors in the room with me who still think the way to “create value” is with a PowerPoint and an increasing production target.

Then I’d hold a Hunger Games for the management team of the merged entities. Last one standing gets to explain to Wall Street why we spent billions chasing barrels into $50 oil while Saudi laughs and all we need to do is do nothing.

Because here’s the truth no one sitting in board rooms seems to understand: the game changed. If they understood it, they would have sold years ago. Like …. We did.

But. For those still hanging around: The winners aren’t the ones who can grow the fastest anymore — it’s the ones who can stop, think, and not pull the trigger. The ones who can sit on their hands while everyone else blows themselves up trying to “beat guidance.”

And if you need a hint? The market already gave it to you today. Harold Hamm was onto something when he went Private. Thank God for my covered calls. It would take a smart management team to have my shares go through my price limit. I welcome it.