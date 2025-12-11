With all my sidequests, the question I get asked most is “are you still in law school?” Yes. Absolutely. I’m just not your typical law student, and here’s the personal friction I’m having with it.

It’s not whether I like it—I do. It’s fun, it stretches my brain, it gives me something structured to do every week, and there’s something weirdly addictive about reading cases from 1997 and tracing fact patterns to win an argument. It reminds me of oil and gas. It’s like finding the best well I’d ever seen after hand-declining every horizontal oil well in the U.S. to discover that the New Mexico Permian was the best asset in the country before that became common knowledge. If AI had existed in 2016 when I was doing that work, I’m not sure the opportunity would have been available. With the tools engineers have today, I’m not sure I’d even be employable anymore because it would be hard to keep up. And as a mature, post career student, I apply that same thinking to law school—especially when it comes to cost.

My tuition is north of $60K a year. Three years and I’m in for about $180,000. And that’s to enter a profession that, if we’re being honest, AI is probably going to change more than almost anything else.

Medicine might be even bigger, if healthcare ever figured out how to share anonymized records without violating HIPAA. Imagine if AI could scrape everything—millions of records, traits, treatments, outcomes—and actually figure out causation instead of just selling more pills to treat symptoms. But that would disrupt too much money, so here we are.

Law is different.

We’ve already got the full database sitting out in the open. Every appellate case. Every rule. Every logic pattern. Like oil and gas, the job is to find a similar fact pattern (geology), the correct jurisdiction (land), and apply the rule (engineering). And the truth is, AI is built for exactly that. It doesn’t get tired, it doesn’t have bias toward a pet theory, and it doesn’t “forget” precedent because it was up late watching Peaky Blinders. Yes, it hallucinates, but humans do too—we just call it “interpretation.” Imagine researching anything in 2010 without Google. Imagine sending a fax when everyone has email. AI tools—Gemini, Grok, ChatGPT—are already blowing those eras out of the water.

The reality is anyone can already draft half the stuff we’re being trained to draft: motions, NDAs, operating agreements, briefs. With AI, it takes minutes. And once you layer experience on top of a template built from your own documents? It’s unbelievable. I think we’re in the second inning. In less than three years, I think we’ll all have personal cloud servers storing every interaction we’ve ever had, compiled by wearable devices tracking our communications and research history. It’s scary, but it’s coming.

Imagine your Meta glasses recognizing someone at a conference you met two years ago and summarizing the past conversation in real time, while prompting you with their spouse’s name and kid’s birthday:

“John! How’s Karen? Isn’t it Sam’s birthday next week? How’s that pilot project going…?”

So here’s where it gets weird. I’m not quitting. I can’t quit. That’s not who I am. But if you looked at the degree purely from an ROI standpoint—which is what I wrote about yesterday—it would be a tough sell. You graduate, then spend three or four months studying 50 hours a week for a bar exam that mostly tests your ability to memorize rules we literally carry in our pockets. Only to make $75K to start.

It’s bizarre. The math doesn’t add up.

More than just the law, our education system hasn’t evolved to realize we have the most powerful computers ever made in our pockets, and we’re spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to train people as if they don’t exist.

The future isn’t “AI replaces lawyers.” It’s “AI replaces lawyers who pretend it’s still 1994.” If you aren’t using AI everyday as your thought partner, I’m sorry, but you are going to be left behind. You probably already have been.

The hardest part is this: most of my classmates don’t have the luxury of doing law school as a hobby, as I am. They’re betting their future on an industry that’s already changed. And that’s a debt cycle that only makes things worse.