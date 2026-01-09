If I’m honest, the thing I’m most interested in today—“excited” isn’t quite the right word for my current state of mind—is the Supreme Court decision expected around 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Trump’s tariff authority.

My assumption—and this is not a prediction—is that the Court will say Congress holds the taxing power, and that absent a genuine national emergency, this should have been a congressional action rather than a unilateral presidential one. I wouldn’t be surprised by a 6–3 or 7–2 outcome. But I’ll leave the real analysis for tomorrow, once we actually have the opinion in hand.

What has been interesting is the rhetoric leading into it. Trump has framed tariffs as generating revenue—funding defense spending, even paying dividends—while implicitly setting the Supreme Court up as the villain if that stream is cut off. That should make for some entertaining reactions, especially given that the left has been blaming the Court for virtually everything lately, even when—at least in my view—the rulings have been more right than wrong.

And yes, the political spectrum is so polarized at this point that there are very few people left who can simply call balls and strikes. One of the exceptions, oddly enough, is John Fetterman, who after a stroke appears to be among the most grounded thinkers in Washington. I’d put Thomas Massie and Rand Paul in that category as well. But that’s not what this post is about.

This post is about President Trump saying he’s meeting with major oil executives today—and that they’re investing $100 billion in Venezuela. Sounds like a scene from Austin Powers.

First, $100 billion is a huge number. Whenever I hear something like that, especially from the President who likes big numbers that aren’t necessarily accurate, I immediately translate it to “over ten years.” And when, according to the IEA, the world is “oversupplied” by 4 million barrels per day in the first half of 2026, the investment is sort of illogical today. Regardless, I don’t believe the IEA number and personally, I’m so glad th U.S. pulled out of that activist group. Their data is laughable and Fatih Birol destroyed that organizatioN completely.

But, the market is the market and I don’t have access to tanker-level data or proprietary flows. I know this: markets can stay irrational longer than anyone can stay liquid. That’s part of why I’ve reduced my public oil exposure and rolled capital elsewhere. Newmont is my largest position. Daqo Energy—a Chinese polysilica maker trading below net cash—is another. This isn’t investment advice; it’s just transparency. You can look at my track record and decide for yourself.

But back to Venezuela.

If U.S. majors are truly committing $100 billion there, the only way that happens is if there’s an assumption—explicit or implicit—of U.S.-backed rule of law. Those investments don’t go forward unless capital believes it’s protected. So let’s assume that money gets Venezuelan production back to 3 million barrels per day—roughly a 2 million barrel increase in four years. At the same time, Tier-1 inventory in the U.S. is exhausted, and U.S. production has likely already rolled over. Global demand is reportedly over 106 mmbo/d and there is no sign of abatement in growth. Plus, we still haven’t seen the EIA-914 data that was supposed to be released December 31. I check daily. It’s still not out.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see declines of 500,000 to 1 million barrels per day in 2026. I also wouldn’t be shocked if liquids have been quietly bundled with crude to make the numbers look better—until that plug eventually disappears.

But here’s the good news: If majors are choosing heavy, sour Venezuelan crude in a historically expropriative country over the Permian, they’re implicitly saying Venezuelan returns are better. I don’t know that I believe that. What I do know is that at $55 oil, the Permian barely clears the cost of capital. At $50, it’s dead. If that’s the reality, then what we’re watching isn’t a cyclical downturn—it’s a capital migration. To give credit to Josh Young this morning quoting Milton Friedman: “Do you want a shortage? Have the government legislate a maximum price that is below the price that would otherwise prevail.”

U.S. majors going international is required to energy security. I’ve been saying for years that it has to happen. If this happens, good. Capital leaves the U.S., flows into South and Central America, offshore and onshore. Brazil. Argentina. Growth where the growth is. And whoever is left in the U.S. becomes a declining manufacturing base. Diamondback likely emerges as the dominant onshore consolidator. Large mid-caps merge. Small and mid-caps disappear. Maybe a little private equity activity lingers—but this is the endgame.

My belief: If we haven’t hit $50 yet, I’m not sure what the catalyst would be. The balance of risks still looks skewed to stability or upside—especially with escalating tensions in Russia-Ukraine and Iran, and the quiet undercurrent of regime-change risk.

So yes, I’m looking forward to the Supreme Court decision because I’m a legal nerd. But, if the majors really do lean into Venezuela, I think the capital vanishing from the U.S. may be close to the bottom.